The third of six men charged three years ago with robbing brothers during a home invasion, injuring one and killing the other, was sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Monday to 24 years in prison.

Te'Sean Markee Brooks, 22, of Rocky Mount was charged with firing the three gunshots that seriously injured James Matthew Prillaman, then 18, in July 2020.

"You shot Matthew and left him for dead," Prillaman's mother told Brooks in court Monday, adding that she doesn't wish death for the defendant. "No mother should ever have to bury a child."

Prillaman's brother, 20-year-old Justin Chase Prillaman, was also shot during the robbery but died. Their sister testified Monday that Brooks' actions were "horrific" and "unforgivable." She said she hoped the judge's sentencing decision would reflect a "collective commitment" to a society "free of fear."

Brooks entered a plea agreement in July 2021, when the commonwealth agreed not to prosecute three charges. In exchange, Brooks was ordered to "testify truthfully" as a prosecution witness in his co-defendants' upcoming trials.

Brooks' mother said Monday in court that her son "has a good heart" and "was under the influence of drugs and the pressure of his friends" when the Prillaman brothers were shot. She added that her family has lost loved ones to gun violence, too.

"My heart goes out to you more than my own son," she told the Prillaman family, seated in the courtroom. "I know your pain."

Brooks' attorney, Rob Dean, asked the court to consider a 16-year active prison sentence on six other charges. He likened Brooks' case to a federal one he prosecuted earlier this month.

In that case, a 19-year-old was fatally shot after a group of armed young men attempted to rob a Roanoke apartment after a drug deal went bad. Dean's client in that case received a 16-year sentence.

"This is the exact same case," Dean argued Monday. "Where there is drugs, there is money and there is guns, there is violence."

But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sandra Workman said the cases are not the same: "This was two young men asleep in their own home in the middle of the night."

Workman told Judge Tim Allen that a 20-year sentence, in the middle range of state sentencing guidelines, was a "good starting point."

Allen called the 2020 shooting a "senseless act," then sentenced Brooks to a total of 113 years in prison, suspended after he serves 24. Thirteen of those 24 years are mandatory sentences related to three firearm offenses.

For aggravated malicious wounding, Brooks received a 40-year sentence, suspended after he serves nine. And for two counts of robbery, Brooks was sentenced to 60 years, suspended after he serves two. Once released from prison, he will spend five years on probation.

Allen also granted a commonwealth motion Monday to not prosecute five additional charges against Brooks, including murder, armed burglary, firearm larceny and two counts of firearm use in the commission of felonies.

But, in accord with his plea agreement, Brooks will have to testify in any upcoming trials for Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 23, of Rocky Mount, who attorneys have said led the 2020 robbery scheme.

Manns was sentenced in September to 31 years in prison. But Workman said after Monday's hearing that Manns chose to appeal the decision, and now the court is awaiting those results.

A first-degree murder charge and an associated firearm use charge are also still pending against Manns, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

Workman said the cases of two other co-defendants —Austin Kerry Lane, now 25, of Concord, North Carolina and Treavon Rachez Taylor, now 23, of Hardy — have not been resolved. She added they may need to testify on Manns' pending charges.

The last two co-defendants were "not cooperative" and have already entered plea agreements, Workman said. Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., now 25, of Rocky Mount and Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, now 24, of Hot Springs each agreed to 15-year sentences in July 2021.