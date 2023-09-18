Roanoke prosecutors have handled five red flag cases since Virginia’s red flag statute was enacted in 2020. But the third man flagged in the city is challenging the statute’s limits.

Kevin Lee Spencer, 47, was flagged in January after he fired three shots from an AK-47 into the floor of his occupied home. Police officers served him with an emergency substantial risk order in accordance with the statute, which allows law enforcement to seize firearms from individuals who seem on the verge of hurting themselves or others.

According to court documents, Spencer relinquished seven firearms and two magazines the day of the incident. At a hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court in February, Judge Christopher Clemens extended a substantial risk order for 180 days.

In March, Spencer pleaded guilty to shooting in an occupied building, a felony, and was sentenced to a 30-day jail term. As a convicted felon, Spencer is not permitted to possess or transport firearms, and so prosecutors decided to allow his risk order to expire in May.

Clemens advised Spencer at his plea hearing to seek medical help and to wait “several years” before requesting that his right to carry firearms be restored. But on Aug. 17, Spencer filed a petition in Roanoke Circuit Court requesting that his firearms be handed over to his father, Michael N. Spencer.

The petition claims that if Kevin Spencer’s substantial risk order had been renewed in May, “he would have had the ability to request the transfer of his firearms to his father,” according to Virginia state code. But because the order was allowed to expire, “this avenue of relief is apparently not available.”

The petition also claims that if Spencer’s order had expired but he had not been convicted of a felony, he could “ordinarily have been able to request the return of his firearms.” But because he is a convict, that “avenue of relief” isn’t available, either.

“Despite the fact that no statute squarely addresses this situation, the policy underlying the existing statutes favors the release of the firearms to [Spencer’s] father,” the filing reads.

At Spencer’s sentencing hearing in March, Clemens ordered the destruction of three of the seven guns seized. According to the city’s Aug. 31 response to Spencer’s request, the destruction order “has not yet been implemented.”

But the city recommended that the order “should be executed,” and that Spencer “should not be allowed to possess or control his firearms, and related items, because of his felony record.”

The city has left Spencer’s request to transfer his guns to his father up to the court, which has not yet responded to the petition.

“Of course, if it is granted, the City requests that Mr. Michael N. Spencer be required to comply with all state and federal firearm transfer requirements,” the city’s response concludes.