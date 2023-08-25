Three people were injured early Friday morning in Roanoke’s 28th nonfatal shooting since Jan. 1.

Roanoke Police have arrested Brian S. Reep, 41, of Roanoke, and charged him with malicious wounding, according to a news release.

Reep was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation, according to the release. He was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident.

At about 1:15 a.m. police were summoned through the city’s 911 call center to the 3800 block of Williamson Road Northwest, according to an earlier news release Friday.

Officers found one man with a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While police were on the scene, they were told that two other people had arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles. A man had a serious gunshot wound and a woman had a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening, according to the release.

Officers confirmed that those two additional people had also been shot at the scene on Williamson Road, according to the release. Their preliminary investigation found that the incident began with “a verbal altercation that became physical inside the business,” the release stated.

The man involved in that altercation left the building, but he returned a short time later, according to the release.

The altercation continued outside of the business, then escalated to a shooting, the release stated, and no suspects were located on scene.

To offer any details about the incident, call 540-344-8500. A text can be sent to 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.