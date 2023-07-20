Last week in Los Angeles, federal prosecutors indicted a couple of characters in a 10-year-long scheme the feds allege has targeted senior citizens who own vacation timeshares. That case appears to have an interesting but sad local connection.

Allegedly, Michael Alexi Dragunov, of Los Angeles, and Christopher Michael Lang,of Hays, Kansas, operated the scam nationally, via phone calls and emails, and conned $4.5 million from victims.

According to federal court documents, the duo made calls across the U.S., identifying themselves under dozens of aliases, and as working for at least four different companies they created and registered in California, Florida and Tennessee. According to those documents, two of the companies were Paramount Media LLC and Premier Marketing LLC.

The indictment charges Dragunov and Lang targeted senior citizens who owned vacation timeshares. Posing under aliases such as “Gene Andrew,” “Scott Graham” and others, the two men allegedly offered to re-sell timeshares for elderly owners who paid money up front, ostensibly for advertising the sales.

In many cases, victims were promised the fees would be refunded once the timeshares were sold, court documents allege. But according to the indictment, Dragunov and Lang resold nothing and kept the money.

Each is charged with conspiracy and wire fraud targeting the elderly. The charges carry potential sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

One of their apparent victims is M. Thomas, an elderly woman who lives right here in the Roanoke Valley. Based on the 13 payments Thomas has itemized to me — and to the Roanoke County Police Department — it appears she’s out more than $40,000.

Her payments ranged in size from $450 to $6,000. The first occurred November 2018 and the last was made this February.

Some of the payments came from savings Thomas had in the bank — after she maxed out her credit cards making earlier payments to the companies. Most of what she paid went on Thomas’s credit cards, which means she’s still paying whopping credit-card interest for the funds she lost in the alleged scam.

“I was supposed to get all this money back, but I haven’t gotten a dime,” Thomas told me this week.

Bought 2 legit timeshares

This story began in 2009, when Thomas paid $6,700 for a weeklong timeshare at a resort in Williamsburg marketed by Wyndham Destinations, a large and legitimate seller of timeshares. Thomas said she used it to vacation for a few years.

In 2012, during a visit to South Carolina, Thomas took a timeshare tour at a second Wyndham property. Afterward, she agreed to trade in the Williamsburg timeshare plus pay Wyndham an additional $12,000 for the South Carolina timeshare.

Then in 2018, Thomas said, she received a cold call from a man who identified himself as “Gene Andrew” with “Paramount Media.” He asked Thomas if she was interested in selling her timeshare. She was, because she’s getting older and traveling’s more difficult.

Thomas agreed to pay Andrew $1,499 up front. Five days later, on Nov. 19, 2018, Andrew told her he needed another $2,495 to make the transaction happen, which Thomas also paid.

She paid Paramount Media another $4,000 in December 2018; $1,000 early in January 2019; and an additional $6,000 on June 13, 2019 which Andrew, she said, told her would go “into escrow.”

Once the timeshare sold, “I would get that all back,” Thomas said Andrew promised.

Andrew was back, calling her again on Nov. 13, 2020, requesting an additional $2,500. I think that’s about when Thomas first contacted me.

Scammer threatened victim with arrest

At that time, she gave me the phone number for Gene Andrew. It had an eastern New York state area code, but with cellphones that means little. I warned Thomas about paying him any more money. And I called Andrew and identified myself and asked about the money Thomas had already paid him. He wouldn’t talk.

The same day or the next day, Thomas called me back. She sounded panicked. She’d just gotten off the phone with Andrew, who called and threatened her, she said.

“He said you were a newspaperman and you can’t rely on them to be truthful,” she said Andrew told her. He also told Thomas he would sue her and that she could be arrested. She begged me not to write a word about it in the newspaper.

I agreed, but warned Thomas it sounded like a classic scam, and said she shouldn’t pay them any more money. And then I forgot about the story. But Thomas did pay more.

On July 12, 2022, “Scott Graham” — an alias federal prosecutors allege was used by Christopher Michael Lang — called Thomas and told her he could sell the South Carolina timeshare within 45 days if she paid another $4,599.

On July 18, Graham called again and she paid another $2,800. And he kept calling. On Aug. 12, Thomas paid him $5,350, which supposedly was for “security for the bank,” Thomas told me.

On Dec. 7, she paid another $4,300. The last payment, for $450, was Feb. 27. Like Andrew, Graham always had a smooth-sounding justification for the additional fees.

370+ victims lost $4.5 million

This past Monday, Thomas called me again, for the first time in at least two years. She told me about the additional payments she made to “Scott Graham” in 2022. This time she was certain she wanted me to investigate.

I told her I’d look into it, but I insisted she call Roanoke County police immediately, and I looked up the non-emergency number for her. Meanwhile, I called the numbers she gave me for “Gene Andrew” and “Scott Graham” but nobody answered on either line.

Then I searched online for those names and Paramount Media, one of the companies to whom Thomas made payments (the other company she paid was Premier Marketing). That turned up a July 11 press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles.

Its headline is, “West L.A. Man Charged with Running Decade-Long $4.5 Million Timeshare Telemarketing Scheme that Scammed Elderly Victims.” It identified Dragunov as a suspect as well as Lang, who’s from Kansas.

“Defendants Dragunov and Lang and other co-conspirators would omit and conceal material facts from the victims, including the fact that none of the payments sought by the telemarketing companies were used for the purpose of facilitating the sale or rental of the victims’ timeshare properties … but were rather used for the purpose of personally enriching defendants Dragunov and Lang,” the indictment alleges.

“Based on the investigation to date, the conspirators defrauded over 370 victims residing in various states in the United States of over $4.5 million of their savings, retirement funds, and Social Security income,” according to an FBI affidavit filed with the indictment.

BBB: ‘Do NOT pay upfront fees’

On Monday, Thomas called the Roanoke County police, which dispatched Officer S. Foutz to take a report, said Amy Whittaker, a spokeswoman for the county. She said county police would notify the appropriate federal authorities about Thomas’s case.

Julie Wheeler, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, said the scheme in which Thomas found herself ensnared is one of many that have bedeviled the timeshare industry.

The best rule of thumb when trying to sell a timeshare, Wheeler said, is “do NOT pay money upfront to someone who says they can re-sell your timeshare.”

Instead, Wheeler added, timeshare owners who wish to get out of their contracts should contact the company from whom they bought the timeshare. Some of those offer exit programs to their customers — Destination Wyndham is one. Those aren’t fraudulent, although timeshare sellers might not be happy with the deal they’re offered, Wheeler added.

“There’s not much of a market for used timeshares,” she said. (That’s something timeshare buyers should take into account before purchasing one.)

“I can’t believe I was so stupid to fall for their shenanigans,” Thomas told me.

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in California, said Dragunov is being held in a Los Angeles jail without bond. Lang was released after posting $120,000 bond.

Both men pleaded not guilty. Their trial is scheduled for Sept. 5, McEvoy added.