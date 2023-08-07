As the two people who were arrested at July’s Roanoke County School Board meeting were arraigned on misdemeanor charges Monday morning, supporters of trans youths’ rights rallied outside the county courthouse.

“You can’t remove us. You can’t make this be silent,” said Samantha Newell, who organized the rally through Facebook. “People exist. Their lives, their identities, who they love, it all matters, and we’re going to keep showing up.”

Danny M. Clawson of Roanoke and Benjamin C. James of Roanoke County were charged with trespassing July 27 after Roanoke County School Board members asked the public to leave the meeting room.

During that meeting, the board had unanimously passed a new policy regarding classroom displays and decor. After a public comment period ended, the county board said in a statement, “a handful of individuals chose to be disruptive and disrespectful,” and then chairman Brent Hudson asked police to clear the room.

Clawson and James refused to leave and were escorted out of the building in handcuffs, with Clawson chanting, “Protect trans kids!” according to a video captured by James.

“A couple people were brave enough to stand their ground in support of the trans youth and community and were arrested,” Newell said Monday. “We wanted to be here specifically to support those that were arrested and to bring attention to it.”

“I’m grateful for the media attention, not for myself, but for the kids, because what’s happening at the Roanoke County schools is so harmful to them,” Clawson said after Monday’s court proceeding. “I think that’s really why all these people are here today is because they support the rights of trans children in the school district and they want to help protect trans kids.”

Clawson said that their arrest and James’ arrest are “a distraction” from issues that matter.

“I absolutely hope that these charges get dismissed. Obviously, I cannot speak to any of the court proceedings that are going on right now, but I think that we really need to be focusing on the issues here,” they said. “What we really need to be focusing on is the policies that are harming trans children and working to enact policies that are protecting them.”

Clawson said the school board should listen to its constituents and to Roanoke County students.

“The students came on that night and spoke, have been speaking to the school board, parents have been speaking to the school board,” Clawson said. “The vast majority of their constituents support the current policies that are in place that are very supportive for trans kids. We don’t need to update our policies. They’re fine just as they are, and we’d really encourage them to take a step back from the more divisive forces in our country and really focus on the children and the families.”

Clawson and James are expected back in Roanoke County General District Court on Oct. 25, when their cases are set for trial. Clawson has retained Roanoke-area defense attorney Chris Anderson, but James is still looking for a lawyer. He’s scheduled to return to court Aug. 21 to be appointed an attorney if he can’t retain his own.

General District Judge Frederick King said the trespassing charges are “serious matters” and carry a maximum potential sentence of 12 months in jail. Clawson and James left the courthouse Monday after agreeing to return to for the scheduled hearings.