An Ironman triathlon participant bicycling through Vinton during Sunday's event was struck on the race's course by an automobile, town police said.

Vinton police said the cyclist was riding on East Washington Avenue. A vehicle traveling west on the street crossed through traffic safety cones marking the race course while turning onto a side road.

The vehicle struck the cyclist, who was taken to a hospital with what police said appeared to be minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was charged but did not disclose the driver's identity.