Two opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline chained themselves to heavy equipment at a work site off Bradshaw Road in Montgomery County early Tuesday. It took police several hours to remove them. The protesters, one from Athens, Ohio, and the other from Westfield, New Jersey, were each charged with four misdemeanors. Activists are trying to delay construction of the natural gas pipeline, which they say causes environmental harm and will contribute to climate change. Since construction resumed earlier this summer, at least five people have been arrested.