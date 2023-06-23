Two men have been arrested and charged with robbing a Roanoke bank on Thursday.

Ramel L. Abrams, 28, of Roanoke and Demonte J. Belcher, 23, of Vinton each face a robbery charge after an incident that occurred Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hershberger Road Northwest.

Roanoke police said two men entered the Carter Bank & Trust branch, and according to an arrest warrant, demanded money from bank employees. They left the building with "an undisclosed amount" of money.

A search by investigators located evidence that identified the two suspects, police said.

Abrams was arrested at a residence in the city at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday by Roanoke's tactical response team, police said. Belcher was arrested Friday at a Vinton residence in the 1100 block of Ruddell Road.

The Vinton Police Department said law enforcement went to the Ruddell Road residence at about 7:45 a.m. Friday "to serve a high-risk warrant." The Roanoke County Police Department's SWAT team took Belcher into custody "without incident" shortly before 11 a.m. and then handed him over to city police.

"This remains an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time," Roanoke police said. "We’d like to thank our partners at Vinton Police Department, Roanoke County Police Department, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance with this investigation."