Two men were shot early Wednesday at a northeast Roanoke gas station and convenience store, police reported.

At about 3:25 a.m., police said in a press release, the city's 911 call center told them about a gunfire incident on Plantation Road Northeast.

Police said officers went to the area and were "flagged down" by an individual at the business in the street's 3600 block. There, officers found "property damage consistent with a shooting" but no victims.

Shortly after they got to the site, police were told that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived in a personal vehicle at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. Officers went to the hospital and talked to the victim, a man who had injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Then officers were told that there was another person with a gunshot wound at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. There, they talked to a second man, also with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that both men were injured in a shooting at the Shell station. But "due to the victims’ lack of cooperation," police said, details are limited.

The shooting is the 19th confirmed gunfire incident to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. In the same time frame last year, there were 22 such incidents.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.