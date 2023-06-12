A veterinary supply company was placed on probation Monday and ordered to pay more than $11 million in fines and forfeitures for illegally shipping prescriptions to customers in Southwest Virginia and beyond.

Midwest Veterinary Supply pleaded guilty earlier this year to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

The charge involves distributing antibiotics and other drugs to veterinarians, farms, feedlots and other businesses that were not authorized to receive them.

“The law is designed to ensure that prescription drugs are kept within a controlled chain of distribution to prevent diversion and inappropriate use, and companies must be held accountable when they go outside of that chain," U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a news release Monday.

From distribution centers across the country, Midwest shipped more than $10 million worth of prescription drugs to farmers in Southwest Virginia and to a variety of other customers throughout the United States from 2011 to 2021, according to court records.

The drugs from Midwest were misbranded in part because they failed to include adequate directions for their use, court records state. Federal regulations on how the drugs are distributed are intended to protect animals from harm, as well as humans who consume meat from animals sold for slaughter.

Efforts to reach a Midwest representative for comment were unsuccessful Monday.