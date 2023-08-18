A West Virginia man was sentenced this week to three years in prison for killing his father on his Floyd County property in 2014.

Defense attorneys said the man’s estranged wife tipped police about the homicide in 2020.

Robert Joseph Gibbons, 35, of Snowshoe, W.Va., was indicted in April 2021 on a murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Robert James Langhorne Gibbons.

The younger Gibbons pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in June and was sentenced Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Gibbons to 10 years in prison, suspended after he serves three years. Once released, he’ll be placed on supervised probation for another five years.

Gibbons has been incarcerated since March 2021, which one of his attorneys, Chris Anderson, said means Gibbons has already served about two and a half years of his three-year active sentence.

“Everybody throughout the process was very flexible,” Anderson said. “It really was a hard case on everybody for two and a half years, and I think the outcome satisfied just about every interest that it could in light of the facts.”

Gibbons’ second attorney and Anderson’s father, Tony Anderson, said that in June 2014, Gibbons and his wife at the time, Tori Mask, had gone to visit his father at his residence on Lick Ridge Road. An argument ensued, and there was a fight.

“He lost his life in that fight, and then they buried the body,” Tony Anderson said, “on the mountainside there in Floyd County, on the property that the deceased owned, and where they had gone to visit.”

A missing person report was filed the following August. Six years later, in August 2020, Anderson said Gibbons and Mask had begun divorce proceedings.

“The wife, estranged at that point, notified the authorities that she had information about that homicide and that her husband was responsible for it,” Anderson said.

In February 2021, a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office captain and Virginia State Police officers interviewed Mask, who was a patient at a mental health facility in Radford, Anderson said.

With her statement, police obtained a search warrant for the Floyd County property that Mask had identified. Forensic anthropologists “conducted a dig,” Anderson said, “and they found human remains in the area that she took them to.”

Through a DNA analysis, investigators determined that the remains were those of Gibbons’ father. Gibbons was subsequently arrested in West Virginia on a second-degree murder warrant. He was brought back to Floyd County and incarcerated at the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he continued to be held Friday, according to the facility’s inmate search system.

Anderson said that as Gibbons’ court proceedings were pending, one of the forensic anthropologists on the case died, and Mask “very tragically” committed suicide.