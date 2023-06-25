In recent years, the deaths of Black men in police custody have sparked calls for law enforcement agencies to obtain and deploy body-worn cameras, and in some cases, make the video recorded from them available for public viewing.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, some departments have yet to answer that call. The cost to obtain equipment and the staff to maintain them present significant barriers to smaller departments. And rural departments don’t see the same demand for cameras as urban ones, which tend to run more calls.

Among the departments that have body cameras are sheriff’s offices in the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Montgomery, plus police departments in the cities of Salem, Roanoke and Radford and the towns of Christiansburg and Vinton.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke County Police Department don’t have body cameras, and neither agency has immediate plans to obtain the equipment. Roanoke County Police Chief Michael Poindexter said deploying body-worn cameras demands more manpower.

“The problem with getting body cams for every officer becomes storage of the data that you receive. It has to be reviewed,” Poindexter said. “We would have to work in hand with the commonwealth’s attorney, because once that video is in our possession, it has to be reviewed by them, as well, for cases that go to court. It almost doubles or triples the amount of manpower it would take to maintain it once you get it.”

But the Blacksburg Police Department has taken steps to secure funding for body-worn cameras. Lt. Kale Craver, the department’s public information officer, said that the department has signed a contract and has plans to obtain and deploy the equipment as early as this fall.

“Each officer will be equipped with a [body-worn camera] and they will work in conjunction with the current vehicle camera system,” Craver said in an email. “The cameras [are] being funded by the [city’s] Capital Improvement Program,” or CIP.

According to Blacksburg’s recommended CIP for fiscal years 2023 through 2028, the technology upgrade will cost nearly $450,000 and be complete by spring 2024.

“It is not uncommon today for police to encounter citizens who are recording their contact with the police. Our officers respond without the benefit of body-worn cameras as an investigative tool,” the recommended CIP reads. “Creating a timeline of events for a specific day from the voice recording of police radio traffic is a daunting task.”

Both the Blacksburg and Roanoke County departments have equipped all of their patrol cars with dash cameras. Blacksburg has 44 of them, and Roanoke County has 86. Poindexter said every officer using a patrol vehicle is equipped with a microphone.

“If your car is equipped with a video camera, you have a body mic, as well. You keep the microphone with you,” Poindexter said.

The Salem Police Department had dash cameras long before it had body-cameras. Chief Mike Crawley said because officers were used to in-car cameras, “it wasn’t a shock to officers to have to wear body cameras.”

Crawley said the Salem department was “at the forefront” of body-worn camera deployment in the region. Their officers started wearing them in 2012, eight years before the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, spurred calls for law enforcement reform.

“We’ve had in-car dash cameras my entire career here,” said Crawley, who began patrolling as a Salem officer in 1999. “I think we were probably one of the first departments in Virginia to actually start deploying body cameras.”

Chief Sam Roman said the Roanoke Police Department was also “far ahead of the curve.” He said many of the restrictive use of force policies called for in the 8 Can’t Wait campaign that launched after Floyd’s death were already in place in Roanoke in 2020.

“The things that communities were calling for in 2020, we actually had them in practice since the early 2000s, and some even earlier than that,” Roman said.

Excessive force reviews

Roanoke’s department annually publish a use of force analysis report, a biased-based policing report and a citizen complaints analysis report.

“Anytime there’s a use of force, every use of force that is used, that is reviewed on multiple levels, all the way up to the assistant chief,” Roman said, “just to ensure that the force was used as commensurate to the level of resistance that was being given by an individual perhaps who does not want to go to jail.”

The 2022 use of force report came out in April. It says that there were “241 police incidents that required the use of force by one or more officers in 2022,” and 406 officers reported using force in those 241 incidents.

“The primary reason for officers using force continues to involve subjects who are resisting arrest or fleeing,” the report continues. Forty-three percent of all 241 use of force incidents involved a fleeing or resisting subject, 18% involved a “possible weapon,” 17% involved “non-compliance” and 15% involved a traffic stop or an eluding subject.

In 35% of all force use instances in 2022, officers reported using their hands against a subject. But the analysis report indicates an increase from the previous year in firearm displays by officers.

“There were 29 more instances of officers displaying their handguns in 2022 than in 2021 and 41 more times when compared to 2019,” the report reads. “Of those 115 handgun displays, however, only a single officer actually fired their handgun in 2022.”

On the decline is officers’ use of pepper spray, or OC spray. Of the use of force instances in 2020, 12% involved the spray, followed by 4% in 2021 and 8% in 2022.

“Of the 15 officers who used OC Spray more than once in 2020, eight of them no longer work for the department and four have since moved into different assignments where there is typically much less opportunity to be involved in a use of force situation,” the report explains.

The department reported seven use of force complaints in 2017, 11 in 2018, one in 2019, seven in 2020 and three in 2021. The department’s Professional Standards Unit has reported online that 50 allegations were made against officers in 2022. The preliminary data doesn’t indicate how many of those complaints were force-related.

Between 2017 and 2021, only three officers were either suspended or left the department due to citizen complaints. All three of those cases occurred in 2018, according to the annual citizen complaints report. Whether the associated complaints were related to racial profiling or excessive force is unclear in the 2018 report.

Roanoke County’s department reported it has received three excessive force complaints since 2017 — one in 2017, one in 2018 and one in 2022 — but they were all “not sustained.”

“We like to think that we’re always transparent. Our doors are always open,” Poindexter said. “If someone feels there’s an issue, we will address it.”

The Roanoke County department and one of its officers are the subject of a federal wrongful death lawsuit that claims the officer shot an unarmed man who was in the midst of a mental breakdown in his home in November 2021. A federal judge this month declined to dismiss the suit against Officer Matthew Jennings, allowing the case to proceed to the discovery stage.

Roman said that while his Roanoke department embraces body-worn cameras, “there is just a whole bigger, broader conversation” that “we never get to in terms of accountability.”

“As many people die in the operating room, if not more, than at the hands of law enforcement, but we have never entertained ensuring that cameras and recording devices are in an operating room,” Roman said.

The Roanoke department recently said it has 202 certified, sworn officers who are required to wear body cameras.

“All sworn officers and animal wardens are currently assigned and required to wear a body camera when working in a uniformed capacity,” Elizabeth Spar, the department’s FOIA clerk, said in an email.

The department’s most recent roster listed 197 certified, sworn officers, five pre-certified transfers who are currently at the police academy, eight non-certified recruits who are assigned cameras during the academy and three animal wardens.

The department has 299 functioning cameras, though, including “269 allotted to sworn officers and animal wardens for daily use when at full staff and 30 secondary cameras for our tactical response team operators,” Spar said, adding that five of those 30 are spares.

The department also has 96 patrol-style vehicles, all of which are equipped with in-car cameras, Spar said.

The Salem Police Department has 70 body worn cameras, and all officers are required to wear them while on patrol. It also has 17 marked cars assigned to patrol that are equipped with dash cameras. Crawley said the captured footage allows the department to assess its own officers.

“We don’t wait for a citizen to complain on an officer before we go back and see what his conduct looked like. We require supervisors to do quarterly reviews of both in-car camera footage and body camera footage,” Crawley said. “If there are some behaviors or conduct that is not to standard, we’re able to identify it early and make those corrections.”

Public release of videos

The Roanoke Times recently submitted a request for dash camera footage of the pursuit under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA. The Salem police denied the request.

“Video camera footage is considered criminal investigation information or material. As such, it is exempted from mandatory disclosure,” Crawley wrote in a letter, citing Virginia FOIA code.

Police are required by law to release some information related to felony offenses to the media, including a “general description of the criminal activity reported,” the date, time and general location of the alleged crime, the “identity of the investigating officer or other point of contact” and a “description of any injuries suffered or property damaged or stolen.”

If an investigation of a felony offense is ongoing, criminal investigative files “are excluded from the mandatory disclosure provisions,” the FOIA code section says.

Releasing those files is at the discretion of the police department, but not if doing so would “interfere with a particular ongoing criminal investigation,” “deprive a person of a right to a fair trial,” “constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” disclose a confidential source’s identity or “information furnished only by a confidential source,” “disclose law-enforcement investigative techniques and procedures” or “endanger the life or physical safety of any individual.”

The Salem Police Department’s policy explains that “any release of information on media cards, or recordings from the digital camera system, to the media (press) must receive the prior approval of the Office of the Chief of Police.”

The Roanoke Police Department has a similar policy that also leaves the release of body-worn camera and dash camera footage up to the chief.

“The release of any in-car camera or [body-worn camera] electronic media must be authorized by the chief or his designee prior to such release,” the Roanoke policy reads. “No in-car camera or [body-worn camera] electronic media will be released where there is no indication of police misconduct or evidence of a crime or criminal activity.”

The city denied all three requests, again citing FOIA code related to ongoing criminal investigations.

“Such release is likely to jeopardize an ongoing investigation related to certain investigative files,” City Attorney Tim Spencer wrote in a letter.

The city has previously released body-worn camera footage during ongoing investigations. In July 2020, a shooting occurred in downtown Roanoke. A few days later, the police department shared an officer’s body-worn camera footage on social media.

“This is body camera video from an officer who was approximately one block away from the scene,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “This officer and several others were able to respond almost immediately. Thankfully, no one was injured. However, we are asking the community to come forward and help us understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The following November, the department released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that killed 26-year-old Rasheed Mathew Moorman the previous June.

The Roanoke Times reported police cited “transparency and community trust in explaining its decision to grant the request to release the footage.” The case “had been thoroughly investigated and all inquiries were complete before the request was considered.”

Virginia code used to more readily allow the release of video footage related to closed criminal investigations, or investigations that are not ongoing. But a change to the FOIA code section that kicked in last July has made it harder for members of the press to access that footage.

According to the newly enacted code section, the release of those files by police departments is not mandatory, “however, such records shall be disclosed, by request” to victims, members of the victims’ families or an attorney representing the person petitioning for the release of the files.

Before the law change took effect last summer, the Roanoke Rambler, an online news publication, requested access to some footage from a Roanoke County officer-involved shooting that killed 18-year-old Kionte Desean Spencer in 2016.

The county complied with the request, but the Rambler reported that the county charged the publication more than $1,000 for the records.

Some local law enforcement agencies have not received FOIA requests from the media in recent years. But sheriff’s offices in both Franklin and Botetourt counties reported that they have released footage to individual members of the general public.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has deployed body-worn cameras since at least April 2018, when its body-worn camera policy went into effect, said Sgt. Megan Huston, the department’s public information officer.

The department has 36 patrol deputies who are required to wear the cameras. It also has nine school resource officers “that are issued body worn cameras” and “are encouraged to wear them,” Huston said in an email, “but it is not mandatory as they have an alternate uniform on some days.”

While the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said it has released dash camera footage upon request, it does not deploy body-worn cameras.

“There are no plans at this time for the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office to obtain body-worn cameras for its deputies,” Andrea Mundy, the sheriff’s office’s records manager, said in an email.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

