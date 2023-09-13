A Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate died at a hospital Wednesday after he became ill, the facility reported.

William Harbor, 48, died at 12:52 p.m. after he “experienced what is believed to have been a cardiac arrest,” the jail said in a news release.

Harbor was committed to the jail June 28 and was awaiting trial on a vehicle theft charge. He was in jail custody Wednesday.

Security and medical staff “immediately addressed his illness and activated 911,” the jail press release said.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue personnel took Harbor from the jail to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, “where his condition worsened.” While receiving treatment there, the suspected cardiac arrest occurred.

The jail’s press release said the regional medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will perform an autopsy, but “all information at this point indicates this death was due to natural causes.”

In July, the family of a woman who died after she became ill as a Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility. The jail no longer contracts with the health care provider it was using at the time of her death.

At least three other inmate deaths have occurred in association with the jail since January 2022.