The wife of the Roanoke man who was fatally shot in April at the Grandin Road 7-Eleven has filed a wrongful death suit against the convenience store and its owner.

The filed lawsuit also lists 20-year-old Isaiah Carl Baldwin, the man charged with first-degree murder in the incident, as a defendant.

Steven D. Crowder, 31, died April 16 when he was shot inside the convenience store after attempting to purchase coffee and cigars. His wife of seven years, Krystal Crowder, is the administrator of his estate, according to court records. Attorneys with the law firm Gentry Locke are serving as her counsel.

Through the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court, Krystal Crowder has requested $5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages from Baldwin, the 7-Eleven store and its ownership company, Lipes Inc.

The suit says that Baldwin was a clerk at the 7-Eleven when the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. and claims that the store “was vicariously liable for Baldwin’s actions and omissions.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Baldwin overreacted, “carelessly and negligently handled a firearm” and “caused the shooting and Mr. Crowder’s wrongful death.”

According to the filing, a confrontation ensued between the two men when Crowder “failed to produce his driver’s license” after asking Baldwin about a tobacco product, which was stored behind the sales counter.

“As Mr. Crowder was walking toward the exit of the store, Baldwin walked around the counter, produced a firearm, and fired a series of gunshots at Mr. Crowder,” the filing reads. “Baldwin shot Mr. Crowder in the back, the back of his neck, and the back of his left forearm before Mr. Crowder exited the store.”

Crowder “did not have any weapons on his person or in his vehicle” and was not “threatening” or “endangering Baldwin in any way,” the lawsuit continues.

Crowder’s wife went to the scene of the shooting when Crowder failed to answer her phone calls. She identified him for police and remained at the store until the coroner picked up his body early the next morning.

The 7-Eleven store owner was also at the scene of the shooting but “refused to speak” with Crowder’s wife, the filing claims. It also says Baldwin was hired “just two weeks before the fatal tobacco sale” and the store “did not conduct a background report of Baldwin.”

“Upon information and belief, Baldwin did not have any prior experience selling age-restricted products to customers,” the document reads.

Representatives of 7-Eleven could be immediately reached for comment about the lawsuit.