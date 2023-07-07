Warren Craft, a former assistant football coach at William Fleming High School — and years before, a basketball and football standout at the school — has been charged with sexually abusing a student.

Craft, 25, of Roanoke, was indicted Wednesday on charges of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15, and of taking indecent liberties with a child when in a supervisory or custodial role. Craft came to the city police department Thursday and was arrested, then released on a $5,000 secured bond, city police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote Friday in an email.

Few other details of the accusations against Craft were made public, though the victim was said to be a student.

City schools communication coordinator Claire Mitzel said that Craft’s contract with the schools ended last month, and that he has been on leave since Sept. 6.

An email that the school system sent to staff and families of William Fleming students Thursday said that Craft’s leave began when the abuse allegations were made, that counseling was available to students, and that employees undergo background checks before being hired.

“As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. We do not take this responsibility lightly,” the email said.

Cline wrote that the alleged abuse was reported to have occurred between November 2021 and January 2022, and was brought to police attention by child protective services. Detectives in the city’s Special Victims Unit investigated and determined that the claims of abuse were backed by evidence, she wrote.

The charges against Craft are to be heard in the city’s circuit court but no date has been set to resolve the case.

In 2015, then a high school senior and a star football and basketball player at William Fleming, Craft won the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award for academics, athletics and citizenship. He also was the Timesland boys athlete of the year.

He went on to play two seasons of football at the University of Virginia, taking the field as a receiver before sustaining a shoulder injury and a number of concussions. He announced in February 2018 that he was ending his college football career ahead of his planned graduation that summer.

Staff writer Mark Berman contributed to this article.