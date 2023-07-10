Several businesses in a Williamson Road strip mall were damaged after the building caught fire early Monday.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office found that the cause of the fire was “incendiary in nature,” but remains under investigation.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the commercial structure fire in the 6400 block of Williamson Road, near its intersection with Clubhouse Drive and the Brookside Golf Course, shortly before 2 a.m.

The first crew on scene found smoke and fire showing from the roof of one end of the strip mall, the department said in a press release. Crews contained the blaze in about 25 minutes with help from Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel.

None of the mall’s businesses were occupied when the fire started. While no one was injured, the county fire department said the fire caused $250,000 damage to a total of five suites.

Department spokesperson Brian Clingenpeel said the fire started in the Xtr3me Sports Bar & Grill. The owners of the bar also own a cigar lounge on the commerical building, which “is currently closed.”

Another adjacent retailer, a tobacco and vape shop, is “not in business,” Clingenpeel said. A Boost Mobile store was impacted by the fire but opened Monday. Two other businesses, Dillons Hot Dogs and a nearby spa, were also affected.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-777-8732 to talk to the fire marshal’s office.