Roanoke police found a woman with gunshot wounds early Sunday in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest, a press release said.
Responding to a 3:42 a.m. report of a shooting, officers went to the location where the woman was found. Rescuers took her to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to a release emailed to media organizations Sunday evening by Capt. Jennifer Boswell. No one had been arrested in connection with the case. No further information was released.
The location is near William Fleming High School and several big box stores.
Police are receiving tips and leads from the community at 344-8500 or by text at 274637; texts should begin with RoanokePD.
Jeff Sturgeon (540) 981-3251