The family of a woman who became ill while incarcerated at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, and later died, has filed a lawsuit against the jail and the company that treats its inmates.

Lisa Mariel Lemond was 32 when she died of sepsis, according to a wrongful death medical malpractice lawsuit filed last week in Roanoke’s federal court.

“They had time to save her life,” said Andrew Lucchetti, a Glen Allen lawyer who represents Lemond’s family. “All they had to do was send her to the hospital.”

The lawsuit contends that employees of Wellpath, a Nashville-based company that provides health care to inmates at the jail west of Salem, failed to properly diagnose Lemond’s condition and have her promptly transferred to a hospital.

Lemond died July 23, 2021, of pulmonary septic emboli due to tricuspid valve endocarditis, an autopsy determined. She had been taken the night before to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital – too late to save her from a condition she had shown symptoms of nearly three weeks earlier in the jail, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the jail and Wellpath deprived Lemond, a drug offender who was in jail on a probation violation, of her constitutional right to receive adequate medical care while incarcerated.

David Cox, the regional jail's superintendent, said Monday that the lawsuit had not been served on the facility and he could not comment on its allegations.

However, he did say the jail was cleared of any negligence or wrongdoing in the case by the State Board of Local and Regional Jails, which is responsible for reviewing the death of any inmate in a local facility.

There have been five custodial deaths, including Lemond’s, at the regional jail since 2021, Cox said. The jail was found not to be liable in any of the cases, he said.

Attempts to reach Wellpath – which according to its website cares for nearly 300,000 patients at correctional facilities in 36 states – by email and telephone were unsuccessful Monday.

Many inmates have filed lawsuits against Wellpath in the past three years in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. Most of them were not represented by lawyers, and their cases were dismissed for various reasons.

But at least two inmates at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, who had attorneys, won settlements against Wellpath. One of the inmates claimed he was denied medical care for an Achilles tendon rupture. The other alleged that he suffered a stroke after he did not receive his blood-thinning medication.

Also, a psychiatrist for the company was named as a defendant in a lawsuit over the suicide of an inmate at the Roanoke jail. That case ended with a $370,000 settlement.

The city jail no longer contracts with Wellpath.