A Radford police officer accused of an off-duty assault against a Wytheville man had his trial delayed Thursday, with the understanding that the charge can be dismissed in six months.

John Fuhrman, 42, of Wytheville will be back in Wythe County General District Court on Dec. 7 to face a misdemeanor assault charge taken out by Zane Perkins. The case was continued Thursday after a joint motion.

After the hearing, Fuhrman's attorney, Jimmy Turk of Radford, said that an agreement had been reached in which the charge against his client will be dismissed if there are no more problems between the men.

Turk noted that Fuhrman entered no plea Thursday.

In a criminal complaint, Perkins said Fuhrman nudged him with his forearm during an April 22 altercation at Wytheville’s Log House 1776 Restaurant.

A police report said Perkins said the two started arguing because Fuhrman, who had issued Perkins multiple traffic citations in March, asked if he’d flattened Fuhrman’s tire the night before.

Fuhrman told the officer Perkins cornered him at the bar about the citations — all of which were later dropped except for a speeding charge.

Fuhrman, who was moved to non-enforcement administrative duties pending the outcome of his court case, was the fourth Radford officer to face criminal charges in the past two years.

Two of the four officers were convicted. A third officer, who left the force after being charged, was ordered to take an alternatives to domestic violence course and is to have his charges dismissed in November if there is no additional trouble.

Staff writer Mike Gangloff of The Roanoke Times contributed to this article.