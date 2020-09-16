Criminal justice reform bills make way through state Senate committee

Steve Benjamin, special counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the more effective part of the legislation is the requirement that warrants be served during the day. He pointed out most people are sleeping at night, and they won’t hear police initially announcing themselves, but they would wake up to a loud police presence.

Both chambers still need to come to an agreement on creating civilian review boards for law enforcement agencies. One difference is the House wants sheriff’s offices to have to establish civilian review boards, while the Senate bill applies only to police departments. Sheriffs have argued that since they are elected, that provides a level of civilian oversight over their offices. If they are mismanaging the office, voters can replace them.

While the Senate panel moved forward an ambitious proposal from House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, to automatically seal criminal records for more than 150 offenses, it doesn’t look like she will have enough support in the Senate to pass it. Herring has described the measure as a "second chances bill." It would automatically seal criminal records eight years after completion of a sentence.

“Are we ready to adopt it right now?” Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said in an interview Wednesday. “I don’t know.