Cubans in Roanoke react to protests in their native country

“They’re so hungry they ate their fear and went out, and protested against people who have machine guns,” Rosendo said of recent demonstrations. “It’s not very smart to do that. It takes a lot before you do that. You have to see babies die. You have to see your mother die. You have to see your kids hungry with no food.”

Speaking freely in such a way would be enough to get Rosendo silenced by the dictatorship of Cuba, he said. But he expects protests to continue on, despite a fearmongering government.

“They beat anybody that doesn’t agree with them,” Rosendo said. “It’s just a feral system… The reason the protests have been so rare is because everybody is so afraid.”

Cuban-Americans standing by, watching protests unfold in their home country, feel a sadness at being unable to help, he said. But there are actions to take in the United States, too.

“The only thing we are able to do so far is show the world what people are going through,” Rosendo said. “It’s pretty much a genocide.”