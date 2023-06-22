Have you ever visited Chris’s Coffee & Custard in Roanoke? You might want to check it out one day. There’s a lot more to the place than meets the eye.

The eatery opened in March 2021, at 1824 Ninth St. S.E. It sports a loft-like industrial-chic atmosphere, with weathered interior brick walls, an open painted-black ceiling, granite countertops, roughly hewn unfinished wood and more.

Led by Chris Woodrum, 27, the shop’s 36 paid staff (including support workers) prepare and serve meals, drinks and desserts for hungry and thirsty clientele who stroll in from Ninth Street.

The staff is what sets Chris’s apart from most places. Chris, who’s energetic, outgoing and enthusiastic, was born with Down syndrome. He founded the business with his mom, Beth Woodrum. Each of his co-workers has an intellectual, developmental or physical disability. One uses a wheelchair.

In that respect, the restaurant’s more than a place to eat — it’s also a training program for its workers. And currently, they’re doing more than training. They’re also planning an expansion. By summer’s end, the employees expect to hit the road in a food truck.

Tuesday morning, friends, supporters and employees gathered before TV cameras to celebrate that prospect. They turned over a lightly used, bare bones step van (only 27,000 miles) to Noke Van Co., also in the southeast quadrant. Weeks of customization work await.

Just before the handover, Chris and his colleagues put their marks on the truck, literally. They scrawled their names with markers inside its interior. Their excitement was palpable.

Mom and son began plotting the coffee shop back in 2017. That was the year Chris, then 21, finished his studies at Cave Spring High School. They were looking ahead, toward the future, when they came up with the coffee shop concept.

Even before they found the right location, they formed a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation, LovABLE Services, to operate the enterprise. And Beth said she uttered a prayer.

It began, “God, if this is what you want me to do, this will open the doors,” she said. Subsequently, “It was just one door after another that opened.” They ended up raising $175,000 to get the coffee shop off the ground.

A big chunk of that — $75,000 — came as a donation from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. Noble Office Furniture Co. donated $25,000 worth of furnishings for which Beth had expected to pay. Their landlord gave a sweet deal, too, she added.

And outside the business stand a large wall of engraved bricks bearing names of other donors who contributed to make the restaurant a reality.

“This community has been awesome,” Beth told me. “We’ve had donors who’ve just been amazing.”

At Chris’s Coffee & Custard, employees “learn social skills, life skills, communication skills and vocational skills,” she said.

Typically, the shop operates with normally abled support staff. They help the workers, whom Beth referred to as “young adult workers” (Their ages range into the 40s.). The young adults prepare the shop’s food and beverages.

Last fall, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce invited the staff to an awards dinner. On stage, the workers told the crowd about the coffee shop — and about the idea for the food truck. The chamber presented them with its first “Inspiration Award.”

Some weeks later, Beth got a call from Chris Desimone, a local attorney who had attended that dinner. He said he represented a foundation that wanted to make a donation toward the truck. And that’s what made it a reality.

Beth found the stripped van at a dealership in Greenville, South Carolina. She expects to have it ready by mid-August. By the time it’s complete, the investment in the truck will top $100,000, she said.

“We need to have it by then so we can practice,” for the truck’s public debut in September, she said.

Once it’s customized and on the road, Chris will be the van’s “No. 1 co-pilot,” Beth said. “He will never have a driver’s license,” she added.

Besides custard, the truck will serve coffee, soft drinks and chicken salad sandwiches. Also on the menu are ice-cream sandwiches called “Gabs.” Those consist of a layer of frozen custard between two cookies.

With five or six people, including support staff, the truck will visit various festivals, schools, and employer-sponsored events workers. Support staff will handle most of the inside-the-vehicle activities.

The “young adult” employees will be outside, mixing it up with the customers. They’ll hand prepared items to patrons, and charm them.

“We want to focus on them interacting with customers, on their communication and social skills,” Beth said.

Chris’s food truck will make its public debut Sept. 9 at the Taco Fest in downtown Roanoke, followed by a stop in Buchanan at Beaver Dam Farm’s Sunflower Festival later the same month.

Something tells me they’ll be a hit wherever they go.