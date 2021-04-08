Custodian at W&L says she was fired after testing positive for COVID-19

A former custodian at Washington and Lee University claims she was wrongly fired three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ashley Montgomery’s termination was in violation of her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act, she asserted in a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Hired in 2018, Montgomery was “an industrious, generous and dedicated janitor” who in addition to cleaning often donated or prepared food and drink for university employees, the lawsuit states.

She became ill Dec. 5, 2020, with COVID-like symptoms and was placed on medical leave. Two days later, she tested positive for the virus.

On Dec. 10, Montgomery received a letter from W&L — included in the lawsuit — stating that she was being immediately terminated for “repeated unsafe and inappropriate conduct.”

Those allegations are denied in the lawsuit, which includes a February 2021 letter to Montgomery from the former chair of the English Department, who called her “by far the best custodian our department has had over a long period of time.”