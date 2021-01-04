Customers welcome new diner to Floyd's old Blue Ridge Restaurant building

FLOYD — Before she was a restaurant industry veteran, Kristin Spangler Crawford got her start as a dishwasher at the legendary Blue Ridge Restaurant.
Now the Floyd native spends her days back there, as a co-owner with her husband, Travis. Working beside her are her brother Jeremy Spangler and sister Megan Spangler.
Together they make up the “core four” of the new Blue Ridge Diner. As a team, they’ve had a lot of practice working together for about a decade at the Crawfords’ Blacksburg restaurant, Joe’s Diner.
The pandemic has made the food business more challenging, and the Crawfords have cut back hours at Joe’s, Travis said. And it probably wasn’t the best time to buy Blue Ridge, he added. “But me and my wife always dreamed of owning it.”
The couple met when they were both working at Chateau Morrisette. When Travis bought into Joe’s Diner, he recruited Kristin to come work there. Then he bought out his partners in 2006. Today the couple has a 2-year-old daughter and still live in Floyd.
Blue Ridge looks a little different than when Kristin first worked there, she said.
Since buying the building in September for $345,000, the Crawfords have installed diner-style booths and rededicated the location to its local roots. They opened for business on Nov. 17, serving breakfast all day, as well as lunch platters.
They focus on speed and freshness and support other Floyd businesses, Kristin said. The hamburgers are made with fresh beef from nearby Slaughter’s Supermarket, for example.
“It’s nice to be back in our hometown,” Kristin said.
For customers on a recent Thursday, it also was a homecoming.
“We missed the real Blue Ridge, the original,” Pamela Slaughter said. “This is a wonderful surprise to have it back. A lot of traditions went by the wayside when they closed.”
Slaughter, who works at Floyd County High School, was there with a group to celebrate a colleague’s birthday with a downhome lunch, some impromptu Christmas caroling and the dessert special, apple cobbler made that morning.
Carl Bagby expressed similar sentiments from his seat at the corner table by the kitchen, beneath a picture of his friend, the late Dennis Alderman.
Alderman was a Blue Ridge regular for years, sitting in that same place, sipping a Pepsi and enjoying banter with the breakfast crowd, Bagby said.
“I was tickled to death to see it open again,” Bagby said of the restaurant. “I appreciate the new management, too.”
There’s been a restaurant in the East Main Street building since the 1920s. But in the past couple of years, the town fixture experienced some issues.
In 2017, Wendy Peterson, wife of Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, bought the building and rebranded it as Blue Ridge Cafe. But in late 2019, The Floyd Press reported that Peterson was behind in paying local meals and state sales taxes. Peterson handed over daily operations of the cafe to Kelly and Brad Shepherd around that same time, but in March, the Shepherds announced that Peterson was evicting them for late rent payments.
The restaurant was closed for nearly a year. But now it’s bustling again, with Jeremy “Elbows” Spangler looming over the stove, serving a stream of carryout orders and dine-in customers.
For open hours, visit https://www.facebook.com/blueridgedinerfloyd.