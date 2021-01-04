Customers welcome new diner to Floyd's old Blue Ridge Restaurant building

FLOYD — Before she was a restaurant industry veteran, Kristin Spangler Crawford got her start as a dishwasher at the legendary Blue Ridge Restaurant.

Now the Floyd native spends her days back there, as a co-owner with her husband, Travis. Working beside her are her brother Jeremy Spangler and sister Megan Spangler.

Together they make up the “core four” of the new Blue Ridge Diner. As a team, they’ve had a lot of practice working together for about a decade at the Crawfords’ Blacksburg restaurant, Joe’s Diner.

The pandemic has made the food business more challenging, and the Crawfords have cut back hours at Joe’s, Travis said. And it probably wasn’t the best time to buy Blue Ridge, he added. “But me and my wife always dreamed of owning it.”

The couple met when they were both working at Chateau Morrisette. When Travis bought into Joe’s Diner, he recruited Kristin to come work there. Then he bought out his partners in 2006. Today the couple has a 2-year-old daughter and still live in Floyd.

Blue Ridge looks a little different than when Kristin first worked there, she said.