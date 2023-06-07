The Virginia Department of Health issued a harmful algae bloom advisory Tuesday for the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake. The news comes just as the lake community is ramping up for its busiest summer months.

The reported blooms have produced blue/green discoloration and algal scums that should be avoided, according to a news release from the VDH. Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The public as well as pets such as dogs are advised to avoid contact with the water until algal concentrations return to acceptable levels, the report said.

Keri Green, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Association's water quality council, provided an update on the status of the algae blooms during the Wednesday's meeting of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council. She said the first sightings of algae blooms were around May 22 between channel markers B21 and B25.

Green said heavy rains around Memorial Day likely exacerbated the situation. The rain dumped runoff into the lake consisting of lawn fertilizer and organic material such as leaves and grass that contain phosphorus which can fuel the algae blooms.

Several warm, sunny days following the rains helped the algae to bloom and start appearing in larger areas of the lake, Green said. Due to how the algae works, visual signs of a bloom can disappear and reappear throughout the day depending on time and temperature.

The sample collections were done by VDH following reports of algae in the area. The areas within the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake where samples were collected include a cove near Kemp Ford Road, a cove near Virginia Key Trail and a cove near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Landing.

According to the VDH release, most algal species are harmless. However, some species such as certain types of the blue/green algae currently found may produce irritating compounds or toxins. They ask lake visitors and residents to avoid discolored water or scums that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.

"Sample results from collections on June 1 indicated a swimming advisory is necessary due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria, which have the potential to produce multiple toxins," the report reads. "Toxin results at these sites are pending but will not change the advisory. People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddleboarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water in this area. Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in the advisory area."

VDH is currently placing warning signs at all public access sites around Smith Mountain Lake. The signs will remain up until the advisory ends.

Advisories will be lifted once two tests, taken 10 days apart, show levels of harmful bacteria, or toxins, have dropped to safe levels. VDH and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, is monitoring the water quality in the lake.

Due to the schedule of testing by VDH, Green said the earliest the advisory could be lifted is June 26. If high levels of cyanobacteria are found, the advisory could extend well beyond the July 4 holiday when Smith Mountain lake is at its busiest.

While news of the algae bloom advisory could potentially put a hamper on summer vacationers, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Bruns emphasized that the lake has several other means of enjoyment beyond activities in the lake. He also emphasized that those currently restricted activities can still be done along the Roanoke River arm of the lake.

Negative water quality test are extremely rare at Smith Mountain Lake, Bruns said. When they do occur, they are often after heavy rains like the ones around Memorial Day, he added.

"I'm optimistic this will pass like other negative reports following heavy rain storms," Bruns said.

Status updates on the advisory can be found on the VDH website along with a map of reported harmful algae blooms in the area. The site also includes a form to report any sightings of potentially harmful algae blooms.