Dadline: Late deciders still have time to get into college

Used to be that high school seniors could wait until late in the school year before deciding where to go to college. That’s what I did, anyway.

I had been accepted at a college about midway through my 12th grade year. I had financial aid worked out and had met professors during visits to the school. Then, I took a visit with friends to Radford University, mainly as a way to get a day off from high school, and I fell hard. I loved the campus and the fact that the university was growing.

I applied, got accepted — about two weeks before my high school graduation.

Granted, that was back in the days when only three “Star Wars” movies existed, so we’re talking a really long time ago. Still, having a chance to change my mind at the last possible minute changed my life for the better.

Having said that, kids, don’t do what I did. These days, getting into a first-choice college can be a stressful, multi-year effort for students and families. With spring nearly here, options are limited for seniors who might just now be deciding that they want to go to college.