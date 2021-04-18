Daffodil day returns in Blacksburg, brightens lives at Heritage Hall

Scarpaci put out a plea to his community on Facebook because all but one of the children he’d been teaching had left the area. The remaining pupil, Mercelida Saqui-Choc, arrived at the Machin-Scarpaci house early with her friend Margaret Marsille and set about picking traditional yellow blossoms.

Then others showed up – neighbors, friends, friends of friends, people who just wanted to be outdoors inhaling the daffodil’s fragrance and doing something positive in a year when positive is still badly needed. Meghan Kuczmarski came out to pick blossoms for the elderly even though her own grandmother had just died. It seemed like a good thing to do.

“We’re really glad to be part of this,” said Tom Hammett, a colleague of Joe’s before Scarpaci retired from Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment.

Edie Schumacher negotiated the steep hillside with yoga-like balance, developed by participating in Scarpaci’s yoga classes at the Blacksburg Community Center. Outdoorswoman Lynn Brammer dipped and bent, picking daffodils while muttering about feeling like “a billy goat” as she wound around a hillside where two legs of the same length were not an asset.