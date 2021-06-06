Daily 'thunderstorm lottery' for Roanoke region in week ahead

Let's play the thunderstorm lottery this week.

Sticky-stormy summer weather is settling in this week, with a moist flow off the Gulf of Mexico around high pressure to the east, lifted and condensed by daytime heating, terrain effects, mostly subtle upper-level disturbances, and outflow boundaries from previous storms. Temperatures will reach the 80s most days this week, even 90 on occasion as it did both days this weekend in Roanoke, but heating will be interrupted by clouds, showers and breezes flowing out from storms.

Each day in the week ahead is likely to have showers and thunderstorms dotted across much of Virginia. The heavier thunderstorms will be capable of dumping 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short time, but will be localized. Outside of the bigger thunderstorms, most locations will get some showers during the week, but amounts will be much lighter.

Whether you see these storms as a positive for helping quell drought, or a negative for disrupting outdoor fun or work, it will be difficult to pinpoint any particular location very much ahead of time that will be likely to get a storm, but they will be possible each day this week. One spot will get a copious downpour with bolts, rumbles and gusts, another a few miles away just sprinkles with distant rumbling, and yet a few miles farther away, nothing of note.