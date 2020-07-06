A chemical spill that killed more than 50,000 fish in Tinker Creek could lead to the demise of a popular downstream attraction — the Mason Mill dam.
Removal of the dam, which is in a Roanoke park, would improve the habitat of surviving fish and make it easier for them to swim up and down the creek, according to a proposal from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The idea won preliminary support recently from the city of Roanoke, which owns the 19th-century rock-and-concrete structure.
“It’s served its function, and we could get more out of Tinker Creek if we could work for better fish passage,” said Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld, the city’s water quality administrator.
But Weitzenfeld stressed that it’s still early in the process. Support from Roanoke is conditioned on approval by the city council and input from property owners along the creek and the public at large.
Dam removal is part of a plan to restore Tinker Creek three years after one of the worst fish kills in Virginia. In a settlement with state and federal agencies, the responsible company has agreed to pay $425,000 to finance the project.
Planning is still underway, and a more detailed version could be available for public review sometime this fall, Serena Ciparis, an environmental contaminants biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Service, said in an email last week.
After suggesting four alternatives in a draft plan released in April, the service and DEQ invited written public comments.
There were six responses. Roanoke, Roanoke County, the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission and Friends of the Rivers of Virginia all expressed support in some form for taking the dam out, according to a summary of the comments released last month by the Fish and Wildlife Service.
One local respondent who was not identified, other than as a fisherman, said removal of two dams — the proposal also includes Ardagh dam in Roanoke County — would improve the habitat for aquatic life.
A second resident, described as a property owner who lives next to Tinker Creek, wrote that the restoration plan would not adequately restore the fish population. The woman said she has observed no fish in the creek near her home since June 29, 2017.
Early on that day, a plastic storage tank outside what was then called Crop Production Services in Cloverdale sprang a leak, allowing a highly toxic chemical to flow into Tinker Creek and downstream through parts of Botetourt and Roanoke counties and the city of Roanoke.
Authorities later determined that 51,515 fish — a total of 33 species that included bass, sunfish, minnows, darters and catfish — were killed by Termix 5301, an agricultural-use chemical described by its manufacturer as “very toxic to aquatic life ... with long-lasting effects.”
Nutrien Ag Solutions, which merged with Crop Production Services in 2018, will pay for the restoration of an 11-mile stretch of the creek.
The negotiated settlement does not punish the global firm enough, the resident wrote, and passes over a plan suggested earlier by the company to restock the creek.
However, the Fish and Wildlife Service did not recommend restocking, citing the “limited or lack of experience with propagating many of the fish species” killed by the spill. Multiple years of research would be required, the plan stated, followed by the creation of a facility and staff to restock the creek.
In an earlier email written in April, Ciparis said there has been a partial recovery of fish life since the spill. The natural healing would go faster, she wrote, if impediments to fish passage are removed.
A large amount of sediment has accumulated behind the dam over the years, and Friends of the Rivers of Virginia asked that it be tested for PCBs, an industrial chemical banned in the United States in 1979 that still shows up in low concentrations in some water bodies.
Breaking up the dam would send the sediment downstream and might expose pollution that had not been a problem before, said Bill Tanger, chair of the group.
“We need to look hard at it one more time to make sure there’s nothing in it,” he said.
Removal of old dams that no longer serve a purpose is part of a national movement to improve the health of rivers and creeks by providing the feeding, brooding, rearing and cover habitat that fish need.
When combined with other measures — such as installation of riparian buffers and bank stabilization and revegetation — the process can also lead to greater genetic diversity, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
But the $385,000 earmarked for dam removal might not cover the cost of the Mason Mill project, the city of Roanoke wrote in its comments.
If that’s the case, the Fish and Wildlife Service said, the removal of a second dam might be considered. Ardagh dam, a privately owned structure in Roanoke County, is listed in the plan as one alternative.
The restoration plan also calls for a one-time stocking of brook and rainbow trout, which were not killed by the spill, and for providing greater public fishing opportunities on the creek.
In expressing support for the removal of the Mason Mill dam, the greenway commission suggested that it be coordinated with plans to extend the Tinker Creek Greenway.
Friends of the Rivers of Virginia also backed the plan, writing that it could “prevent a natural collapse” of the dam. But Weitzenfeld, Roanoke’s water quality administrator, said there is no imminent danger of structural instability.
The dam was built in the 1800s as part of a rolling mill complex, an industrial facility that converted metal into sheets and bars, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. It was rebuilt over the years, and much of what remains today appears to be from a pump station that was used until the mid-1950s.
Water still flows over the dam, which along with a millpond just upstream, is a popular part of Mason Mill Park in northeast Roanoke.
If the dam is removed, the millpond will become shallower and the water flow will increase, with exposed banks expected to revegetate, Ciparis said. No major change is expected in the flow, depth and appearance of the creek downstream.
Authorities never found a cause for the chemical spill, which the Tinker Creek resident called a “catastrophic ecological disaster.”
A $425,000 settlement is nothing more than “pocket change” for a global company that makes billions a year, she wrote.
In a statement last week, Nutrien said the issue has been resolved. It thanked the Fish and Wildlife Service and DEQ for “the way in which they have handled this matter on behalf of the public interest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.