Damage estimate released for Tuesday house fire that displaced 3 in Roanoke County
A Tuesday afternoon house fire that displaced three people caused an estimated $95,100 in property damage, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators concluded the cause of the fire that broke out in the 3000 block of Creekwood Drive couldn't be definitively determined.

The residents of the house were able to escape unharmed and are being helped by the American Red Cross, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor knee injury but didn't require hospital treatment, a spokesman said.

