Davis leaving council to focus on family and job – for now

Michelle Davis and the staff at the Boys and Girls Club’s offices on Ninth Street Southeast were busily preparing holiday meals for supporters late last week. A local catering company cooked the dinners, club employees made the centerpieces and packed bottles of Prosecco, and the meals were sold for delivery as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
The scene was hectic, Davis said, calling it an “un-dinner party” like the un-birthday party scene in “Alice in Wonderland.”
“It’s like Santa’s workshop over here,” Davis said by telephone late last week as the meals were being prepped for delivery. “But that’s how I operate.”
Davis had no problem staying busy the past 4½ years as a working single mother, a chief executive of a large nonprofit and as a member of the Roanoke City Council. She’s giving up that last title, having decided earlier this year not to run for a second term. Her last council meeting will be Monday night.
Work and parenting commitments will take precedence for Davis for the foreseeable future, which means that city council will lose its youngest member, a woman who turned 38 last month.
“This organization deserves 100% of my time and attention,” Davis said, speaking of her role as chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, which includes seven locations in Roanoke and in the counties of Roanoke, Montgomery and Franklin.
Davis oversees a 75-person staff that serves more than 750 club members. She took the job not long after her election to city council in May 2016, which also coincided with her divorce.
She served 4½ years during a term that was extended about six months after council decided to move municipal elections from May to November. During that time, she was often an outspoken supporter of small businesses, the outdoors and she was the only member of the millennial generation currently serving on council. When the new council takes over in January, the average age of members will be 61.
She admitted that one term is not long enough to leave the kind of mark she anticipated when she ran in 2016, but she was happy to represent young working families.
“My number one goal was to be a voice of young families,” Davis said. “I wanted the city to focus on how we recruit young families and how we incentivize people to move here and stay here.”
She believes the city has been successful in that regard, especially by showcasing outdoors amenities to active young people with children and by enhancing neighborhood centers around the city.
Davis also stressed that the city needed to take systemic poverty and the lack of economic mobility more seriously, an effort that is ongoing.
“In all areas, I don’t think I accomplished nearly enough,” Davis said. “This work takes a really long time.”
Davis herself was one of those young people won over by the Roanoke Valley and its appeal to young families, having returned to where she grew up after living in major cities.
She spent part of her childhood in Franklin County before her family moved to Roanoke County, where she graduated from Cave Spring High School. After graduating from the University of Michigan, she lived in Chicago and New York before she and her then-husband returned to Roanoke to start a business about 10 years ago.
The couple thought the relocation would be temporary, but after finding Roanoke to be a place where small business owners had easier access to local government and civic leaders than would have been available to them in larger cities, they settled here.
Running as an independent in 2016, she finished second in a race for three open seats, just 71 votes behind top vote-getter Anita Price, who is leaving office after three terms.
Dramatic changes in her personal and professional life meant that she was working fulltime, raising a child — her daughter, Elsa, now 7 — and putting in 20 to 40 hours a week on city business.
“Nobody got 100% and that isn’t fair to either the city or to the Boys and Girls Clubs,” Davis said.
She said she has an excellent co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband and his family, which made some of the extra council duties workable.
Some of her council colleagues do not think the city has seen the last of Davis in public office, however.
“I could see Michelle coming back in an even stronger role on council,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said.
Lea credited Davis for her analytical skills when it came to city issues and for her outspokenness. Davis also came up with the idea to honor the “Resilient Spirit of the Star City” with the annual Citizen of the Year Award this year as an acknowledgment of how citizens, businesses, schools and practically everyone has weathered the pandemic in 2020.
“I will miss her point of view on things,” Lea said. "She brought so many ideas to the table."
Davis said she could see herself making another council run in the future or applying for appointment to the Roanoke School Board.
“I’m not counting out running again in the future,” she said. “I don’t feel like four years has been enough time.”
