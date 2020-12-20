Davis leaving council to focus on family and job – for now

Davis oversees a 75-person staff that serves more than 750 club members. She took the job not long after her election to city council in May 2016, which also coincided with her divorce.

She served 4½ years during a term that was extended about six months after council decided to move municipal elections from May to November. During that time, she was often an outspoken supporter of small businesses, the outdoors and she was the only member of the millennial generation currently serving on council. When the new council takes over in January, the average age of members will be 61.

She admitted that one term is not long enough to leave the kind of mark she anticipated when she ran in 2016, but she was happy to represent young working families.

“My number one goal was to be a voice of young families,” Davis said. “I wanted the city to focus on how we recruit young families and how we incentivize people to move here and stay here.”

She believes the city has been successful in that regard, especially by showcasing outdoors amenities to active young people with children and by enhancing neighborhood centers around the city.

Davis also stressed that the city needed to take systemic poverty and the lack of economic mobility more seriously, an effort that is ongoing.

