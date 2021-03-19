Death of man found in Roanoke River ruled suicide

The death of a Bedford County man who was found this week in the Roanoke River near Smith Mountain Lake has been determined to be a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Brent Gibson, 26, had been missing for two weeks when his body was recovered Wednesday evening.
His family thanked authorities and volunteers who helped search for him, and encouraged people to hug their loves one a little tighter that night.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential service available around the clock to anyone in need of support or resources. The lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
