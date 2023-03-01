One could say Richmond native Russell Ford spent more than a decade on Virginia’s death row. The precise number of years was 13. Once, Ford even came close to being electrocuted — on July 19, 1990.

He was no inmate, though. Ford had committed no crime. That day, the Baptist minister was present to counsel killer Ricky Boggs, strapped into Virginia’s electric chair at the (now closed) Mecklenburg Correctional Center.

In 1984, Boggs robbed and murdered his widowed neighbor, Treeby Michie Shaw, after drinking tea with her for an hour. He spent the proceeds on drugs. Six years later, Boggs was in the death chamber, with Ford at his side.

Ford bent over Boggs to whisper in his ear and give him a comforting pat. The instant Ford lifted his hand from the condemned prisoner, the executioner flipped the chair’s switch.

As 2,500 volts convulsed the inmate’s body, Ford heard a loud crack and a hum and felt the current jump to him. The shock sent him careening backward, as he watched sparks fly from Boggs’ right leg.

“That experience was enough to make a preacher cuss,” Ford told me.

That’s the opening scene of a new book, “Crossing the River Styx: The Memoirs of a Death Row Chaplain.” The University of Virginia Press on Wednesday issued the book about Ford’s career ministering in prisons.

Amazon.com’s selling the hardcover version for just under $30; the Kindle edition is $16.17. Wednesday afternoon, the 230-page volume ranked 25,045 among memoirs on Amazon.com.

Ford, 71, wrote it with co-authors Todd C. Peppers, a Roanoke College professor, who provided structural advice and editing, and Peppers’ son, Charles Peppers, 22, who performed key research to flesh out many details, in between college and graduate school.

Todd Peppers, 55, is a “recovering lawyer” who’s also a visiting professor at Washington and Lee University’s law school. He’s published five previous books, including two focused on Virginia’s death penalty.

“Crossing the River Styx” never would’ve made it to a publisher without the assistance of both Peppers, Ford said.

Much of the manuscript had been sitting in a drawer for years, Ford told me, as he coped with post traumatic stress disorder from observing 28 Virginia executions. Later, he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a martial arts class. That landed him in rehab for four years. (Ford had a life outside prison, too, with a wife and three kids they raised.)

“It felt incomplete, something in my life that had not been done,” Ford replied when I asked why he wrote the book. “There were stories that needed to be told. I wanted to cap [his prison efforts] with a report on what I experienced.”

After Todd Peppers learned about that unpublished manuscript, he read it and helped guide Ford to getting the book in shape for publication.

“I would blow on the embers,” Peppers told me. “Working with Russ, I’d say, ‘OK, here’s a guy I want you to talk about. Give us as much as you can right now.’

“Sometimes, getting him to write was difficult for him,” Peppers said. “It was too painful.”

In Greek mythology, the River Styx was a giant marsh that formed the boundary line between Earth and its underworld. In Ford’s book, that line is prison walls that separate lawbreakers from polite society. Ford spent years crossing the boundary for his job.

He wound up as death-penalty chaplain because he connected better with condemned inmates than other prison chaplains, “and [the other chaplains] were honest about that,” Ford said. Often, he spent years getting to know the condemned men, forging relationships and developing understanding of their crimes.

The book introduces them to readers. Many, Ford said, were schizophrenic or suffered from other mental illnesses. Some had been born with fetal-alcohol syndrome.

Some such as Ricky Boggs, spent years trying to gain a full understanding of the heinous crimes they committed. Another, Ford told me, actually kissed the electric chair’s seat after he walked into the death chamber.

As a career, “it was spiritual and full of grace. We actually felt grace in the death chamber,” Ford said. “There’s a sense of holiness, of being at one with yourself and other people, that epiphany we experience in crisis.”

Ford termed it “peace beyond human understanding.” Some, but not all, condemned prisoners got there, he said.

One who came close to death but survived was Earl Washington Jr., a convicted murderer with an IQ below 70. In the early 1980s, Washington was coerced into confessing to the rape and murder of a mother of three from Culpeper, which he had nothing to do with.

Gov. Douglas Wilder commuted Washington’s sentence to life in prison after questions arose about his sentence. Later, in 2000, Gov. Jim Gilmore granted Washington a full pardon and release after DNA evidence proved another man committed that crime.

“Crossing the River Styx” also introduces readers to Virginia’s death-penalty community. That’s composed of death-row guards and their bosses, death penalty chaplains who came before Ford, lawyers who represent the inmates and anti-capital punishments activists Ford encountered on his journey.

Warning: This is no warm-and-fuzzy narrative. Many of the details concern hellish life in dilapidated settings that are so inhumane, the average kennel compares favorably. But it’s so well-written and gripping you may find it hard to put down.

At one point Ford describes watching boiling blood erupt from the face of a murderer and pool on the floor beneath the electric chair as its current kills the guy. At another, Ford discovers the source of body odor emanating from a disabled prisoner (who wasn’t facing execution). The smell came from maggots feasting on the man’s limbs, Ford writes.

Other details recount the heinous crimes that landed the prisoners on death row, and their tragic victims. Todd Peppers said they intentionally didn’t sugarcoat any of that background. Charles Peppers unearthed many of those specifics.

Other facts may leave the reader uncomfortable, too.

Here’s one: Since the Colonial era, more than 15,000 men, women and children have been executed in what is now the United States — via gallows, gas chamber, electrocution, firing squad and lethal injection.

Another: Virginia has executed more people than any other state, counting its Colonial era. Back then, hog thieves and tax evaders were subject to execution. (That nugget alone should give you an idea about the arbitrariness of capital punishment.)

By the early 1900s, Virginia still executed rapists and attempted rapists. By the late 20th century, capital punishment was reserved for people convicted of the most heinous murders.

A deceptively simple question underlies much of the volume. Todd Peppers framed it this way: “Why does the state kill people, to teach them killing is wrong?”

Virginia no longer executes prison inmates. The commonwealth’s final state-sponsored execution occurred in 2017, with the lethal injection of William Morva, who shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy and a hospital security officer in Blacksburg in 2006.

In 2021, led by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Moneta, the state abolished capital punishment. Whatever criticism you might want to heap on Stanley, he deserves accolades for that.

Ford and the Peppers deserve accolades, too, for “Crossing the River Styx.”

It’s haunting. Read it and you’ll see for yourself.