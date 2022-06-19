Debate of Williamson Road's danger continues

A recent crash on Roanoke’s Williamson Road right in front of the head of the area business association could prove both timely and telling.

Valerie Brown, who directs the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, said she saw a bicyclist go down after a collision with a car. At the time, she was driving back to her office from a radio interview about the need for pedestrian safety infrastructure such as bike lanes missing from the busy commercial strip.

The cyclist did not receive severe injuries, but his mishap added to Brown's evidence for the case that Williamson Road is dangerous and needs fixing.

Her organization is being asked to sign off on a plan to makeover a road section where multiple people have been killed and injured. Numerous previous discussions have failed to solve the issues.

The part immediately north of Orange Avenue is the deadliest city street for pedestrians with five killed in the past five years and the scene of about 100 vehicular crashes a year. That crash history sent a “red flag” to the top of the pole at the Virginia Department of Transportation during the second half of last year, said Dwayne D’Ardenne, manager of the city transportation division.

VDOT has drawn up a package of suggested infrastructure improvements that could possibly qualify for 100% state funding, D’Ardenne said.

Crews would cut the number of travel lanes from two in each direction to one along a portion of the road, mark off a center lane dedicated to vehicles waiting to turn left and install bike lanes at the outer edge. The target area runs one and three-fourths of a mile north of Orange, or about two-thirds of the way to Hershberger Road. The section near Hershberger underwent safety work in the early 2000s.

Public comments are being taken through Monday at https://metroquestsurvey.com/fb6j6q.

Transportation officials calling Williamson Road less than safe have presented proposals and held meetings before but this time could be different because of VDOT’s deep engagement.

“They’re the ones that raised the red flag and said this is a problem and that’s why they are paying for the study that kind of developed the concept plan,” D’Ardenne said. “When it rises to the level of VDOT saying, ‘Hey, you got a problem here,’ we as the city feel like we need to address it.”

The city will likely request money from the state by Aug. 1 if the business association gives its endorsement, D’Ardenne said.

Brown is scheduled to meet with her board and membership this week.

On June 8, the bicyclist who failed to yield to traffic entered Williamson Road near Liberty Road, resulting in a crash, Roanoke police said. He was taken for treatment for what appeared to police to be non life-threatening injuries. No one had been charged as of the middle of last week.

Brown’s assessment? While not excusing his failure to yield, the cyclist should have had a bike lane to ride in when traveling alongside traffic and a marked crosswalk for crossing the street, she said.

“They guy went down and did not get up,” Brown said. “It was scary. Oh my God.”

Virginia allocates billions of dollars a year to road work, and prioritizes those projects that staff experts score as likely to enhance safety, reduce congestion, promote economic development, increase access to jobs, benefit the environment and promote efficient land use. If Roanoke officials request state money, they will find out the score given to the Williamson Road project near the end of the year and find out if funding was approved by the next July.

Even funded transportation projects take years to complete. If the state funds the Williamson Road project, the soonest that the public would see major changes completed is four to six years from now.

Which means that for the foreseeable future, four lanes of at-times brisk traffic will continue to dominate the pavement while pedestrians on foot, bike and wheelchair make their way alongside. There are sidewalks in some area, most in poor condition, but no sidewalks elsewhere. There are many stoplights — too many, experts say — but many pedestrians cross to the other side of the road between lights. That requires keeping watch while walking, running or riding across four 11-foot-wide traffic lanes without a median in the middle for refuge.

Traveled by 14,000 vehicles daily, Williamson has one of Southwest Virginia’s most diverse collections of ethnic markets. It leads to and from home, work, stores, services, schools and the library for scores of people, while others choose it over Interstate 581 to go between downtown and the Valley View area.

The business association sketches the history of the road on its website. Local residents gave up their land and provided machinery for prisoners to build Williamson as a route to downtown in 1912, when about 35,000 people called the city home. Homes and businesses sprang up and the area thrived, but the construction of I-581 drew activity away.

“I think at some point people stopped paying attention,” Brown said.

The city authorized creation of a special tax on area real estate to underwrite association operating costs. Brown is upbeat about the area’s future.

Members of the Williamson Road community she has talked to about the proposed road makeover either support it or will consider it, she said. She has not talked to everyone, she said.

An earlier initiative to upgrade the road about five years ago petered out when the Williamson Road community could not agree on what it wanted done.

The idea of reducing the number of lanes for traffic was controversial and opponents championed its demise with a slogan, “No Road Diet,” that still appears on signs on Williamson.

“I hope to change some minds,” Brown said.

Charles Overstreet, an owner of Northwest Ace, a chain of hardware stores with a Williamson Road location, described himself as “old school” and can’t see the lane-reduction idea helping.

“Don’t do it,” he said. “It defies common sense to say that three lanes will handle as much traffic as four lanes.”

Muhsen Sahlan, owner of Al Barakah Halal Market, said he does not support the plan either. “It’s going to be tight for traffic,” he said.

But changes in the fall of 2021 to Brandon Avenue between Colonial and Brambleton avenues similar to what is being discussed for Williamson improved safety, said D’Ardenne, the city transportation chief. Travel time through the area improved, while speed declined slightly, he said.

“We’ve proven that it works on Brandon and it works well,” he said. “The success of the Brandon project helps city staff feel comfortable that we can achieve the safety outcome and not negatively impact the businesses.”

Businesses have got to still be able to get people in and out of their locations, he said.

