In the coming days or weeks, a federal court could decide whether construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline should remain on hold while it considers the latest of many lawsuits filed by opponents.

Whatever the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals does, it could be undone by Congress.

As part of a proposed agreement to suspend the national debt ceiling and limit government spending, the Fourth Circuit would lose its jurisdiction to hear any challenge of a government permit issued to Mountain Valley.

That includes a recent case, filed by environmental groups in April, that questions an opinion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which found that building the massive natural gas pipeline would not jeopardize endangered and threatened species in its path.

On Sunday, details were released of a bipartisan bill that would raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a government default. To the surprise of many, the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 also contains language that would expedite completion of Mountain Valley — mandating approval of permits and largely removing judicial review.

"We really feel like that's a bad way to make public policy, in terms of separation of powers," said Peter Anderson, Virginia policy director for Appalachian Voices, one of the groups that is fighting the pipeline in court.

"Why are we picking winners and losers, when expert agencies are there for a reason?" he asked. "Why is Congress substituting its judgement for theirs'?"

As a June 5 deadline approaches, after which the federal government will not be able to pay its bills unless the debt ceiling is raised, efforts are underway to remove the Mountain Valley provision from the bill.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Virginia, announced Tuesday that she has submitted an amendment to the House Rules Committee that would strip from the 99-page bill four pages that deal with the pipeline, which she said has nothing to do with national spending.

"This provision is a free pass for the pipeline and sidesteps our nation’s environmental laws and judicial review processes," McClellan said in a statement that was supported by her five Democratic colleagues from Virginia.

In the Senate, where the bill will go if it passes the House, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said he has similar plans for an anti-pipeline amendment.

“Sen. Kaine is extremely disappointed by the provision of the bill to greenlight the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia, bypassing the normal judicial and administrative review process every other energy project has to go through," his office said in a statement.

Although Virginia's other senator, Democrat Mark Warner, is opposed to the Mountain Valley part of the bill, "he does not support defaulting on our nation's debt," a spokesperson in his office said. "He plans to vote for the bill."

Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican through whose 9th District the pipeline runs on its path through the New River and Roanoke valleys, said he was reading the legislation Tuesday.

"At first blush, I will likely vote 'no,' but am currently taking a longer look at it," he said through a spokesperson. "As for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, I'm not sure how it relates to the debt ceiling."

Since construction of the 303-mile pipeline began in Feb. 2018, it has faced strong opposition from Southwest Virginia residents and environmental groups, who say running a 42-inch diameter pipe along steep slopes and through streams and rivers will mar the area's scenic landscapes and contaminate its water.

State regulators have cited the project more than 400 times with violating erosion and sedimentation control regulations.

At least a dozen times, the Richmond-based Fourth Circuit has set aside approvals for the pipeline after they were challenged by opponents, who argued that government agencies failed to control problems that include muddy runoff from construction sites.

That has frustrated Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who favors a pipeline that starts in his state before crossing into Virginia on its way to connecting with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

Manchin — who supports permitting reforms for fossil fuel projects in general and Mountain Valley in particular — was instrumental in having the provision attached to the current financial bill.

"It's just ridiculous," Manchin said of the delays encountered by Mountain Valley, which had planned to have the $6.6 billion project in service by late 2018.

"We're the only civilized nation that has this type of process that's just almost intended to stop things, versus making sure that we have reliable energy for our country," Manchin said Tuesday, speaking to reporters in a Zoom news conference.

Manchin said legal battles have prevented Mountain Valley from completing construction and performing final restoration, which would include planting vegetation on the buried pipeline's 125-foot wide right-of-way to control erosion.

The debt ceiling bill would set a 21-day deadline for approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the pipeline to cross the remaining streams and wetlands along its route. That is the last major permit the project lacks, although others face lawsuits.

Also included in the bill is language that would prohibit nearly all challenges of government permits for Mountain Valley. Any claim challenging the law itself would be heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which is seen by some as being more accepting of the pipeline than the Fourth Circuit.

"We're not trying to skip any review process. We're not trying to eliminate that," Manchin said. "What we're trying to do is basically accelerate either a yea or a nay."

Manchin says the pipeline, which Mountain Valley hopes to complete by year's end, is needed to provide a more reliable supply of natural gas and to bolster the nation's energy security.

"We've been building pipelines through the mountains forever. It's not new. It's not rocket science. They've just got to do their job and do it right," Manchin said.

"But you can't have the court holding you up from doing things and then basically claiming they are in violation because the court wouldn't let them fix things."