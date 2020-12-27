 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
December surge of COVID-19 infections statewide and in Roanoke region continues
0 comments

December surge of COVID-19 infections statewide and in Roanoke region continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After a one-day holiday weekend lull with only 1,584 cases reported Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,999 new COVID-19 infections across the commonwealth for a seven-day average of 3,818 new cases a day.

Virginia has now recorded 333,576 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Statewide hospitalizations increased by 84 in the Sunday data, for a cumulative total of 17,548, while 14 more people died of COVID-19 in Viginia, for a total of 4,854.

The seven-day moving average of positive test results remains 12.2%, a full percentage point above where the rate was three weeks ago on Dec. 6.

The department reports that 38,172 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 460 new doses as of Sunday, and 227,425 vaccine doses have been distributed statewide. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in the Roanoke Valley on Dec. 15.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,999 to 333,576

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 84 17,548

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 4,854

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 698

Bath County: Up 3 to 136

Bedford County: Up 22 to 2,918

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 1,232

Buena Vista: Up 5 to 477

Covington: Up 2 to 349

Craig County: Up 1 to 142

Floyd County: Up 3 to 486

Franklin County: Up 12 to 2,267

Giles County: Up 8 to 540

Lexington: Up 4 to 575

Lynchburg: Up 36 to 4,039

Montgomery County: Up 25 to 5,037

Pulaski County: Up 37 to 1,391

Radford: Up 5 to 1,452

Roanoke: Up 27 to 5,111

Roanoke County: Up 32 to 4,476

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 551

Salem: Up 11 to 1,130

Wythe County: Up 33 to 1,234

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert