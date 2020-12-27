December surge of COVID-19 infections statewide and in Roanoke region continues

After a one-day holiday weekend lull with only 1,584 cases reported Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,999 new COVID-19 infections across the commonwealth for a seven-day average of 3,818 new cases a day.

Virginia has now recorded 333,576 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Statewide hospitalizations increased by 84 in the Sunday data, for a cumulative total of 17,548, while 14 more people died of COVID-19 in Viginia, for a total of 4,854.

The seven-day moving average of positive test results remains 12.2%, a full percentage point above where the rate was three weeks ago on Dec. 6.

The department reports that 38,172 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 460 new doses as of Sunday, and 227,425 vaccine doses have been distributed statewide. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in the Roanoke Valley on Dec. 15.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.