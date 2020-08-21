Defense argues ex-Rockbridge jail superintendent allowed other inmates privileges

Donaldson argued Friday that other inmates received similar privileges while on work release.

Business owners who hired work release inmates said sometimes inmates were allowed visitors. Keith Holland, who owns a construction company and farm that employed inmates, said Higgins did allow visitors, but they had to be approved by him first. Holland said on one occasion, an inmate’s father fell and was injured. He had no other family in the area, so Higgins gave the inmate permission to check on his father while on work release.

Holland said he believed Higgins was being compassionate to allow those types of visits, especially because the inmates missed visitation at the jail while they were working.

Bradley Ruley, who supervised the inmates on the Holland farm, said family members would sometimes visit inmates on breaks, but they would usually not get out of the car and would only spend about 10 minutes.

Some witnesses testified Hansel had access to a computer and cellphone during his time on work release. But witnesses Friday said other inmates had access to phones as well, usually as a method to keep in contact with the jail and with their work supervisors.