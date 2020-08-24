Defense rests in Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent's trial, verdict to come later

LYNCHBURG — The defense ended witness testimony Monday in federal court in the case against a former Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent, who is accused of accepting bribes and failing to provide inmates with proper medical care.
Defense attorney Grady Donaldson did not call any witnesses Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon ordered Donaldson and U.S. attorneys to prepare facts and findings over the next several weeks. The judge will render a verdict following the preparation of those documents.
John Marshall Higgins faces 21 charges in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg. Higgins was indicted in June 2019 on federal civil rights violations and falsifying documents to obstruct justice. The federal government alleges that Higgins failed to protect inmates from physical abuse and failed to provide them with medical treatment, resulting in physical injury.
The charge is based on a federal statute that makes it a crime for a person to deprive someone of their civil rights while acting under “color of law” — meaning in their duties as a police officer, judge, prison guard or other public official in the justice system.
Higgins retired as the jail’s superintendent in 2017 after the announcement of the investigation. He worked at the jail for more than 30 years. Higgins also represented the Buffalo District on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors from 2011 until December 2019 after not seeking reelection.
Forty witnesses, including former inmates, jail employees, doctors and investigators, testified in the five-day trial, originally scheduled to last two weeks.
Brandon Easterling, a former inmate, testified Aug. 18 that his doctor’s appointments were delayed while he was at the jail.
Easterling was arrested in December 2016 after he crashed his car, killing his 3-month-old daughter and injuring another child. He was not speeding at the time and his blood-alcohol level was close to the legal limit. But traces of marijuana and cocaine in his bloodstream were high enough to constitute a charge of driving under the influence. Easterling pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and other charges and was sentenced to two years and 10 months in custody.
In his testimony, Easterling said the medical staff at the jail cleaned his wounds, but did not help him with enduring pain from his fractured neck, scalp lacerations and stitches. Easterling said his family was constantly calling the jail to try to get him to his follow-up appointments at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.
Jail records presented in court showed that Easterling’s appointments had been canceled and were only rescheduled after staff received specific orders from the jail’s doctor.
The doctor who examined Easterling in Charlottesville testified in court Thursday that Easterling had severe injuries. The physician also said he was concerned that Easterling did not have a follow-up appointment after his initial hospital visit following the crash.
Easterling still had sutures on his face that should have been removed three to five days after the accident to avoid infection, the doctor said. The doctor also testified Easterling still had glass in his head from the accident and needed to be monitored because of the fracture in his neck.
Easterling was given antibiotic medication to combat infection and then sent back to the jail.
Through questioning, prosecutors drew a link between Easterling and another inmate, Nicholas Hansel. Hansel, a former Washington and Lee University student, went to jail after being convicted in a drunken driving incident in which he crashed his vehicle, killing a 21-year-old passenger.
At least 10 people associated with the regional jail testified that they saw Hansel receive special treatment while he was an inmate. Hansel had unsupervised, in-person visits with family and friends and unfettered access to the facility, according to witnesses.
He was approved for work release quicker than other inmates. He worked almost every holiday and weekend day, which a witness said he was often using to spend time with his family.
One witness testified that Higgins had accepted a $20,000 bribe to give special treatment to Hansel during his time at the jail. Higgins’ attorney Donaldson argued that the superintendent gave similar perks to many other inmates.
Higgins is also accused of accepting more than $7,000 in prescription Viagra over a seven-year period from the pharmacy that supplied the jail. A pharmacist with the company said she could not find any documentation that Higgins ever paid for the medication.
