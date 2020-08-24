Defense rests in Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent's trial, verdict to come later

Forty witnesses, including former inmates, jail employees, doctors and investigators, testified in the five-day trial, originally scheduled to last two weeks.

Brandon Easterling, a former inmate, testified Aug. 18 that his doctor’s appointments were delayed while he was at the jail.

Easterling was arrested in December 2016 after he crashed his car, killing his 3-month-old daughter and injuring another child. He was not speeding at the time and his blood-alcohol level was close to the legal limit. But traces of marijuana and cocaine in his bloodstream were high enough to constitute a charge of driving under the influence. Easterling pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and other charges and was sentenced to two years and 10 months in custody.

In his testimony, Easterling said the medical staff at the jail cleaned his wounds, but did not help him with enduring pain from his fractured neck, scalp lacerations and stitches. Easterling said his family was constantly calling the jail to try to get him to his follow-up appointments at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

Jail records presented in court showed that Easterling’s appointments had been canceled and were only rescheduled after staff received specific orders from the jail’s doctor.