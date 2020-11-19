Del. Chris Hurst continues push to open up police files to the public

The legislation would make this information available if the investigation is no longer “ongoing," which the council is still working on defining. The draft would make the file available if the case has been resolved in court or three years have elapsed in which a decision was made to take no action in the investigation.

The council is also trying to work out the desire to prevent the release of graphic images of crime scenes and ensure victims’ privacy is protected. According to the draft of the bill, no video, audio or record depicting the victim could be released to anyone except the victim or members of the immediate family.

Michelle Feldman, the Innocence Project’s director of state campaigns, told the council that having access to interviews with victims can be important in exoneration cases. She cited the case of Winston Scott, who was convicted of the 1975 rape of a Fairfax County woman largely on the her identification of him in a photo spread. The woman later recalled expressing to police she was not emphatic when she chose Scott from the photos. Scott was exonerated last year.

The Innocence Project said most states have much more open records than in Virginia, and they provide the exceptions to protect the integrity of investigations and the safety and privacy of victims.