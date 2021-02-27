Del. Chris Hurst's bill opening up criminal investigative files sent to governor

The law enforcement agency can cite one of various reasons to withhold the information. The person requesting the information can challenge that decision by taking the agency to court.

Virginia provides considerable discretion to agencies about what they can provide to the public. They’re only required to release a few details, such as the general description of an alleged crime and the time and location it was committed. The rest is discretionary, and it’s often the case that police release minimal information.

“Departments all over the state have made it a blanket policy to keep files confidential no matter what,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

The families of the victims of the 2019 Virginia Beach municipal building shooting were especially vocal in advocating for this legislation. They’ve said law enforcement won’t release information about the case, which they said would provide them with some resolution.

“We’re being traumatized and tortured every day by the city because we have no information on how our loves ones passed,” said Jason Nixon, whose wife died in the shooting. “We are not asking for anything special. We are asking to be treated fairly.”