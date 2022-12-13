Del. Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, is remembered as a husband, father, grandfather and friend, according to a statement on his passing.

Campbell died after a hard-fought battle with cancer, said a statement published Tuesday morning on his twitter account.

“From his time in the Virginia State Police to his time in the House of Delegates, Ronnie served with honor and relentlessly fought for the best interests of others,” the statement said. “While he is no longer with us, he will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone touched by him.”

His family is asking for privacy as funeral arrangements are made.

Campbell, born 1954, was formerly a Rockbridge County supervisor. He had served in state legislature since 2019, succeeding Rep. Ben Cline, who is now a member of the U.S. Congress.

"He cared deeply about his community, the commonwealth, law enforcement, and above all his wife, Ellen, and their family," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement released Tuesday.

Campbell served on the Public Safety, Courts of Justice and Science, and Technology committees in the state House.

The district Campbell represented includes the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista, Rockbridge and Bath counties and parts of Augusta and Amherst counties.

According to the Virginia Code, the governor will call a special election to fill the 24th district seat. There was no immediate timeline for that to occur, although the code specifies that such an election "must be held promptly."

The 2023 General Assembly session is scheduled to convene January 11 in Richmond.