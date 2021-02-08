Del. Sam Rasoul pursues reelection to House, nomination for lieutenant governor as GOP lines up House challenger

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul will run for both his House of Delegates seat and the Democratic lieutenant governor nomination as Republicans put forward a candidate to challenge him for the House position.

Rasoul has emerged as a leader in his party's large pack for lieutenant governor after raising more than $600,000 by the end of last year — more than double what some of the other candidates raised. Rasoul is one of the more progressive members of the House, to which he was elected in 2014. He was the first Muslim member of the legislature.

It's common for members of the General Assembly to seek their party's nomination for statewide office and still pursue reelection to their House seat so they can try and retain that seat if they lose the statewide nomination.

Democrats will choose their nominees in a June 8 state-run primary.

The crowded field includes Dels. Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman, both of Prince William County, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, Paul Goldman, a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, Norfolk councilwoman Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, and Xavier Warren, a partner in a lobbying firm that seeks grants for nonprofits.