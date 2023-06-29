A man charged with threatening to “blow up Roanoke” was released from jail Tuesday, after the U.S. Bureau of Prisons missed deadlines to have him transferred to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Federal Judge Robert Ballou said the bureaucratic failures gave him no choice but to take the “drastic and severe” step of dismissing charges against Brandon S. Hayward

“Dismissal of the indictment is appropriate in this case because of the egregious violations of Hayward’s statutory and constitutional rights,” Ballou wrote in an opinion.

Hayward had been held without bond since last August, when he was charged with threatening to sexually assault and kill a credit union manager after complaining about a recurring charge on his account. He said in the same telephone call: “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” adding, “I don’t give a [expletive],” according to court records.

Last December, Ballou found that Hayward was mentally incompetent to stand trial. The judge ordered that the 34-year-old be transferred to a secure psychiatric facility so that doctors could assess the probability of him being restored to competence.

In April, and again on June 7, prison officials said they were unable to meet a four-month deadline for the transfer. “The government’s unreasonable delay amounts to the kind of flagrant conduct warranting dismissal,” Ballou wrote.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Randy Cargill, who asked that the charges be dropped, said it was the first time such action has been taken in Roanoke’s federal court.

But it appears to be a growing problem across the country.

“There has been a nationwide problem regarding wait times for competency restoration beds, and unfortunately, the federal system is not immune to this issue,” Bureau of Prisons spokesman Benjamin O’Cone wrote in an email Wednesday.

Because of a post-COVID increase in referrals, combined with staffing and bed shortages, inmates who have been found incompetent to stand trial have had to wait eight to 12 months before they are transferred for treatment, authorities said.

There was no firm information available on how many criminal cases have been dismissed. But, O’Cone wrote, “the courts decided to drop charges in a small number of other cases after citing these wait times. This has been a rare occurrence to date.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Johnson opposed the dismissal of charges against Hayward. But she acknowledged concerns about the prison system’s “regrettable” inability to timely provide him with mental treatment ordered by the court.

It was not possible to expedite Hayward’s admission to the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, Johnson wrote in court papers, because there was no evidence that he was experiencing an acute mental health crisis that would have given his case priority.

No additional options, such as seeking a temporary detention order that would hold Hayward under state law, were available to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spokesman Brian McGinn said.

Court records state that Hayward suffers from a schizoaffective disorder of the bipolar type that made him unable to understand court proceedings or assist an attorney in his defense.

Hayward is from Prince William County. He was expected to return there after his release Tuesday from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, Cargill said.

In his written order, Ballou said that prosecutors did nothing to give rise to the dismissal of charges. “Rather, it was the bureaucratic failures of the BOP that violated Hayward’s due process rights,” the order states.

Earlier, Ballou found that four months was the longest an incarcerated defendant should have to wait for a transfer to a psychiatric facility. He denied an initial request to free Hayward in May, deciding to give prison officials another 30 days.

Told for a second time that the Bureau of Prisons was unable to follow his order, Ballou dismissed a two-count indictment without prejudice. That means that prosecutors could refile the charges, although that is not expected to happen.

Prison officials are taking several steps to address the problem, O’Cone said. Among them are working to recruit and maintain more staff, developing training fellowships to allow more psychologists to evaluate inmates, and seeking funding for more bed space.

Court records contain a written statement from Dia Boutwell, chief of the prison system’s psychological evaluation section, explaining that the wait time for transfer “is now unreasonably long and unduly protracted.”

The soonest Hayward could have been admitted to Butner was late August, Boutwell wrote. That would have been one year since his arrest.