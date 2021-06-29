Delayed opening of new Botetourt landfill to impact commercial customers, but not residents

Botetourt County's landfill in Troutville is near capacity, and the opening date for a new one in Cloverdale is delayed.

The situation will not effect residents and business owners, but contractors, commercial customers and haulers will have to change their plans, according to a county news release.

The landfill and convenience center, in Troutville, is closing on July 7 to commercial bulk waste and construction debris. The new Cloverdale Trash Transfer Station, however, will not open for about two more months, according to the Tuesday news release. Haulers may carry their loads to the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority's Salem Transfer Station, at 1271 Indiana St., Salem, until the Cloverdale Trash Transfer Station opens.

Trash trucks will continue to pick up refuse, however, and residents may still use the county's convenience center, at 259 Landfill Road, Troutville, according to the news release.

In a message exchange last week, county spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury wrote that the old landfill is near capacity, but still usable.

"Refuse is still being collected by our solid waste providers, and we want the public to know that their waste will continue to be picked up," Bradbury wrote.