Delayed opening of new Botetourt landfill to impact commercial customers, but not residents

Botetourt County's landfill in Troutville is near capacity, and the opening date for a new one in Cloverdale is delayed.
The situation will not effect residents and business owners, but contractors, commercial customers and haulers will have to change their plans, according to a county news release.
The landfill and convenience center, in Troutville, is closing on July 7 to commercial bulk waste and construction debris. The new Cloverdale Trash Transfer Station, however, will not open for about two more months, according to the Tuesday news release. Haulers may carry their loads to the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority's Salem Transfer Station, at 1271 Indiana St., Salem, until the Cloverdale Trash Transfer Station opens.
Trash trucks will continue to pick up refuse, however, and residents may still use the county's convenience center, at 259 Landfill Road, Troutville, according to the news release.
In a message exchange last week, county spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury wrote that the old landfill is near capacity, but still usable.
"Refuse is still being collected by our solid waste providers, and we want the public to know that their waste will continue to be picked up," Bradbury wrote.
The county contracted with County Waste of Southwest Virginia LLC in 2018 to take over the operation and closure of the county’s landfill, in a proposal that offered lower disposal rates compared to the county's previous contract with the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority. The board of supervisors had previously voted to avoid a $5 million buy-in with RVRA and instead reopen parts of the Troutville landfill and agree to close them by 2025, as required by the Department of Environmental Quality.
A Canadian corporation, GFL Environmental Inc., announced in December 2019 that it had purchased County Waste and its operations in Virginia and eastern Pennsylvania, according to multiple published reports. By then, County Waste already had planned to construct the new facility on an 18-acre site it owned in Cloverdale, along U.S. 11.
There has been a landfill on the old site since 1981. The portion the county is closing began its service in 1996, according to Bradbury.