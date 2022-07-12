Demand for the Franklin County Public Safety Chaplaincy Program is growing

Even heroes need help.

The members of the Franklin County Public Safety Chaplaincy Program, who have been assisting the area's first responders for more than a decade, know that better than anyone.

"We do training with the responders, teaching them about things to look for in themselves and in each other. We've talked to family members about what to look for in your loved one who's involved in this kind of thing. We have done special ceremonies for dedications of apparatus or celebrations. ... We are not licensed counselors but we provide...a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on to cope with something they may have experienced," J.T. Clark said.

Clark is a former firefighter and currently helps lead a ministry called My Brothers' Crossing. He has been part of the county's chaplaincy team for more than five years.

The volunteer chaplains fill gaps where they can, trying to make operations seamless for first responders.

"In a structure fire instance, we're able to maybe keep the family away from the fire scene. We can get Red Cross called for them, we can make other phone calls to family members, if necessary. We've been able to put people in motels for the night," Darrell Wimmer said.

Wimmer oversees the chaplaincy program and has been with it since it started a decade ago.

Clark said many people may not know what to do in the wake of a tragedy, and that the chaplains help connect them with community resources. A chaplain's work may continue long after an incident occurs, something Wanda Clements knows firsthand.

Clements, her husband and their two young children were burned out of their Franklin County home by a structure fire on April 13. Clements had heard about the chaplains before, but in the hours, days and weeks since the fire, she has come to know them well.

The chaplaincy team connected Clements and her family with the American Red Cross and other resources, helped them rent a hotel room while they searched for a new place to live and made sure there were diapers, groceries, clothing and toys for her children.

"They also came together and were able to help me with some of the deposit for getting us a new residence. … They made sure we had stuff to get started with in our new place as well," Clements said. "…It was so helpful to have…somebody to lean on. When you get burned out of your home, you’re devastated. … They reach out to me about once a week to ask if we’re OK."

In a time when Franklin County's fire and EMS departments are short-staffed, the chaplains are even more important, and Wimmer is looking to expand the seven-member team.

"You may be on a call and we may have another call come in that we need a chaplain," Wimmer said. "...I'm at a place right now where the members I have are just an excellent group of people and I'm not really wanting to burn anybody out."

These days, the Franklin County team responds to between 14 and 20 calls each month. The team members take turns covering 24-hour shifts, but Wimmer said it can be hard to cover weekends. And demand for the chaplaincy program has only grown.

"We've been around for 10 years but it's taken that long to build a reputation," Wimmer said. "On the first responder side of things...—it sounds ridiculous—but you have to build a lot of trust to get people to trust you. You have to show them that you're legit."

People can apply for the team by submitting a form found on franklincountyva.gov/365/Chaplaincy-Program. Applicants don't need to be a faith leaders or have a first responder background—they just have to care about people, Wimmer said.

"Sometimes you realize it's not something you really want to do, but...you might just find out that you love it," Wimmer said. "...A lot of people say, 'I want to help,' and this is something where you truly do feel like you can make a difference in peoples' lives."