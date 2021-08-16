Demand for third shot rising with COVID cases in the New River Valley

As COVID infections continue to climb in the New River Health District and across the country, the FDA has authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people who are already fully vaccinated.
And it’s causing headaches for health officials and pharmacies.
New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said about 2% of the district’s population qualifies for a third shot. This includes people undergoing chemotherapy treatment, those who are taking immunosuppressant drugs, those with advanced or untreated HIV infections and those with other immune-compromising conditions.
The health department is reaching out to medical clinics and practitioners that treat these individuals to offer third doses to them, Bissell said.
But pharmacies and the health department are being inundated by calls from people who want a third shot, but who don’t meet FDA requirements.
“Anybody who’s not sure whether they fall under it can certainly reach out to their physician and talk about it,” Bissell said. “But please let the health department focus our resources on the small immunocompromised population and those who are still not vaccinated.”
So far, 48% of those in the district who qualify are fully vaccinated. That leaves more than half the population at risk of severe illness and death as the more transmissible delta variant pushes daily case counts higher.
On Monday, 26 people in the district were hospitalized with COVID, Bissell said. And HCA Healthcare, owner of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, reported that none of their local COVID patients had been vaccinated.
COVID has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated, including children, who are suffering serious illnesses and are at risk of long-term complications and death, Bissell said. The best way to protect children too young for the vaccine is for all the people around them who are eligible to get vaccinated.
All the vaccines provide robust protection against serious illness and death, Bissell said — even against delta.