Demand for vaccine begins to wane in some Virginia communities

Virginia has vaccinated more than 2 million people, and while demand is still high in some communities, it's waning in others.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he was glad to hear during a call with other governors earlier in the day that the federal government is planning an extensive educational campaign to reach people who are hesitant about taking the vaccine.
“What about people who say either I’m not ready to take the vaccine, or I don’t intend to do it? We realize that. I continue to encourage folks that these are safe; they are effective. We need as a community, as a society, to get to 70 to 75% of individuals receiving vaccine to reach that herd immunity,” he said during a briefing.
People in some parts of Virginia are more reluctant than others.
“We are now getting to a phase in the vaccination rollout where we are seeing demand start to wane. I think that is happening more so in rural communities,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is coordinating the state’s vaccine campaign.
Avula said doses are being shifted to reach the elderly and other adults at higher risk for serious illness from the coronavirus, and health officials are looking for ways to reach people who might take it but don't want to register. A few places with less demand have started vaccinating workers in Phase 1c. Avula said plans are being made for opening it up to everyone.
“The general sentiment where you live would dictate your access to vaccine, particularly if you fall into the healthy population. That seems like something we want to avoid,” he said. “So we want to make sure we are allocating vaccine accordingly.”
One in 4 adult Virginians has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the state is on pace to vaccinate everyone who wants it by the president’s May 1 deadline.
As the supply of vaccines has increased to about 500,000 doses a week, each health district continues to run clinics and to supply health care providers and pharmacies. The state is using the National Guard for three mass clinics in Danville, Petersburg and Prince William. And the federal government is supplying many pharmacies with their own doses.
Meanwhile, transmission of the virus has plateaued, with about 1,400 new cases a day reported statewide. Dr. Norman Oliver, the state's health commissioner, said they are detecting more variants of the virus that appear to be more transmissible.
“We are in a race to get people vaccinated so they don’t fall victim to those variants, and even more importantly, the longer the virus is around and able to mutate, the danger is, of course, we’ll happen upon a variant that is in fact more dangerous,” Oliver said. “When your opportunity becomes available to become vaccinated, do so.”