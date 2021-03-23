Demand for vaccine begins to wane in some Virginia communities

Virginia has vaccinated more than 2 million people, and while demand is still high in some communities, it's waning in others.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he was glad to hear during a call with other governors earlier in the day that the federal government is planning an extensive educational campaign to reach people who are hesitant about taking the vaccine.

“What about people who say either I’m not ready to take the vaccine, or I don’t intend to do it? We realize that. I continue to encourage folks that these are safe; they are effective. We need as a community, as a society, to get to 70 to 75% of individuals receiving vaccine to reach that herd immunity,” he said during a briefing.

People in some parts of Virginia are more reluctant than others.

“We are now getting to a phase in the vaccination rollout where we are seeing demand start to wane. I think that is happening more so in rural communities,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who is coordinating the state’s vaccine campaign.