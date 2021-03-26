Demand for vaccine in Roanoke area remains high, but doses still limited

Parts of Virginia, such as the Roanoke and New River valleys, continue to see high demand for the vaccine, while demand is waning in other areas. Some communities have moved to Phase 1c, which includes higher education, legal, media, restaurant and construction workers. Virginia is also using the National Guard to hold mass vaccination clinics at three sites, including one in Danville, which was overrun with people traveling from other parts of the Virginia for walk-up spots.

The Virginia Department of Health said no vaccine will be given out at these centers without appointments.

“I think we are fortunate in our community that a lot of people want to be vaccinated,” Morrow said. “We also have more people in queue than some of the other districts.”

She said she would not feel comfortable moving to Phase 1c until a bigger dent is made in the older population, and that requires more vaccine.

Local vaccination clinics are still filling within hours of email invitations going out.

Earlier this week, the districts opened a phone line, 540-613-6597, for people 65 and older to call for an appointment. These are people who have preregistered and who have been unable to use the email invitations, or who have not answered phone calls.