Demand for vaccine in Roanoke area remains high, but doses still limited

The local public health director expects to hear Friday afternoon whether the Roanoke Valley will receive more vaccine next week to meet the region's high demand.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a media briefing Friday morning that she still didn’t know if any one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be coming.
“All of us were disappointed when we learned that the state allocation is 49,000, not the over 100,000 that all of us were expecting,” she said.
She said that demand for the vaccine still exceeds supplies locally and that all of it would be used by the end of the week. About 8,350 first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been coming each week, and her districts are expecting to receive 1,000 more doses of Moderna next week.
When Johnson & Johnson was approved earlier this month, Virginia received a large one-time allocation, and 8,000 doses sent to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts were used in one weekend.
As production increased, Virginia was told to expect more than 100,000 weekly doses, starting March 29. However, Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he was told during a meeting with federal officials that Virginia would get less than half of that.
Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state’s vaccination campaign, is scheduled to brief the media Friday afternoon about the plan to allocate vaccine now that demand differs across health districts.
Parts of Virginia, such as the Roanoke and New River valleys, continue to see high demand for the vaccine, while demand is waning in other areas. Some communities have moved to Phase 1c, which includes higher education, legal, media, restaurant and construction workers. Virginia is also using the National Guard to hold mass vaccination clinics at three sites, including one in Danville, which was overrun with people traveling from other parts of the Virginia for walk-up spots.
The Virginia Department of Health said no vaccine will be given out at these centers without appointments.
“I think we are fortunate in our community that a lot of people want to be vaccinated,” Morrow said. “We also have more people in queue than some of the other districts.”
She said she would not feel comfortable moving to Phase 1c until a bigger dent is made in the older population, and that requires more vaccine.
Local vaccination clinics are still filling within hours of email invitations going out.
Earlier this week, the districts opened a phone line, 540-613-6597, for people 65 and older to call for an appointment. These are people who have preregistered and who have been unable to use the email invitations, or who have not answered phone calls.
More than 7,000 calls flooded the lines the first day. Morrow said many of them were duplicate calls as people got busy signals and had to keep trying. The volume dropped the second day, but people are still calling.