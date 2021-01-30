Democrats push to preserve pandemic voting access measures

Much of the legislation Democrats are advancing hasn’t received the support of Republicans, who argue the measures open the election system up to fraud or perceptions of fraud — a problem worsened by former President Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.

During a Senate floor debate over a proposal to scrap the witness signature on an absentee ballot being mailed in, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said he didn’t believe the signature was a barrier, and eliminating it eroded voter confidence in the election system.

“The issue is not so much whether there are documented cases of voter fraud, but the real issue is the confidence of the American people and the integrity the election system,” he said. “I’ve been saying that before the last president in the White House, so don’t accuse me of parroting what he said.”

Democrats have defended their proposals by saying there isn’t research showing they contribute to voter fraud and that they do eliminate hurdles for certain people to vote. Virginia election officials have said there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Virginia in the November election.